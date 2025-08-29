Panama City, Republic of Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2025) - Autris (OTCID: AUTR), ("Autris" or "the Company"), a pioneering company dedicated to promoting freedom and self-sustainability through the acquisition, design, development, and construction of self-sustainable communities throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, announces the signing of a Term Sheet to acquire a Bitcoin Treasury company to further enhance its Bitcoin treasury strategy.

Bitcoin treasury-focused companies have seen significant growth and are earning many multiples in value compared to traditional structures. The acquisition represents a strategic step for Autris with the goal of strengthening its balance sheet, rewarding its shareholders and expanding its presence in the Bitcoin economy.

While Autris' core business focus remains the building of the Veritas Villages freedom and sustainability-oriented communities-with three operating today in Panama and Nicaragua, and a recently acquired property in Costa Rica to establish its fourth community, as well as active expansion plans into Argentina-the Company has also been a strong advocate for Bitcoin adoption.

Patrick Hiebert, founder and CEO of Autris, stated, "We are very excited about this potential acquisition as it absolutely complements what we are already doing. As we mentioned last month, we had over a 500% increase in our digital asset holdings recently and it is no secret we continue to be very strong supporters of Bitcoin. There are a lot of empty shell companies out there trying to jump on the Bitcoin treasury bandwagon, but Bitcoin has been a core component of our treasury since our inception. Having the solid operating business of creating extremely popular freedom-oriented communities allows us to be much more than just another 'also ran' Bitcoin treasury company."

Autris has a well-rounded Bitcoin strategy, including maintaining a significant portion of its corporate treasury in Bitcoin and allowing real estate purchased from the company in Bitcoin. This acquisition will further align with Autris' belief in the transformative role of Bitcoin in advancing both financial sovereignty and sustainability.

Mr. Hiebert also stated, "We not only hold significant funds in Bitcoin, but we accept it for the purchase of a home, all businesses must accept it in our Veritas Village communities, and we even mine it with power created solely from our sustainable solar systems! The acquisition of a specific Bitcoin Treasury company allows that branch of the company to be secure even during volatile Bitcoin value swings, giving the best of both worlds to our shareholders, a profitable company with a real core competency and the opportunity to participate in potentially significant gains from the Bitcoin treasury."

Further information about Autris can be found on the company's website at www.autrisgroup.com and on the OTC Markets landing page for Autris at AUTR - Autris | Company Profile | OTC Markets.

About Autris:

Autris is a forward-thinking company committed to promoting freedom and sustainability. Through strategic acquisitions and innovative initiatives, Autris aims to create communities that embody the principles of freedom, independence, resilience, sustainability, and transparency.

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company's expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or listing on an exchange - including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will" and other similar expressions - are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company's revenues, financial condition or stock price.

