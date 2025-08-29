RedChip Companies, Inc.: NioCorp and Atossa Therapeutics Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 29, 2025 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with NioCorp Developments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NB) and Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATOS) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, August 30, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

NB: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/nb_access

ATOS: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/atos_access

In an exclusive interview, Mark Smith, Chairman, President, and CEO of NioCorp, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's Elk Creek Project in Nebraska, a fully permitted $1.14 billion underground critical minerals mine expected to produce niobium, scandium, titanium, and potentially rare earth oxides essential to clean energy, aerospace, and defense applications. With all major permits secured, offtake agreements covering 75% of planned niobium output, and the largest scandium sales contract ever signed, NioCorp is positioned to establish America's first mine-to-market scandium supply chain. Backed by strong state, federal, and local support-including a U.S. Department of Defense grant and an $800 million U.S. Export-Import Bank debt financing application-the Company is advancing toward construction of one of North America's most strategic critical minerals projects. With robust economics, a projected 38-year mine life, and a management team with decades of rare earth and mining expertise, NioCorp is poised to deliver long-term value for shareholders as the U.S. and its allies race to secure critical mineral supply chains.

Dr. Steven Quay, CEO of Atossa Therapeutics, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss Atossa's strategic approach to redefining breast cancer treatment through its lead clinical candidate, (Z)-endoxifen - a next-generation SERM with best-in-class potential. With a focus on metastatic breast cancer, where current therapies often fall short, Atossa is advancing multiple Phase 2 studies that demonstrate strong clinical activity, improved tolerability, and a favorable safety profile. The presentation will highlight recent progress across key development programs, upcoming milestones, and how the Company's differentiated science and capital-efficient model are designed to deliver both clinical impact and long-term shareholder value.

NB and ATOS are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a critical minerals project in Southeast Nebraska that is expected to produce niobium, scandium, and titanium (the "Elk Creek Project"). The Company also is evaluating the potential to produce several rare earths from the Elk Creek Project. Niobium is used to produce specialty alloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a specialty metal that can be combined with aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium is also a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various lightweight alloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor, and medical implants. Magnetic rare earths, such as neodymium, praseodymium, terbium, and dysprosium are critical to the making of neodymium-iron-boron magnets, which are used across a wide variety of defense and civilian applications.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATOS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming breast cancer treatment through innovative science and patient-focused solutions. The company's lead product candidate, (Z)-endoxifen, is a highly potent SERM designed for use across the breast cancer spectrum, including prevention, neoadjuvant, adjuvant, and metastatic settings. Atossa is committed to advancing its robust clinical research programs to improve patient outcomes while creating sustainable value for shareholders. For more information, visit atossatherapeutics.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 33 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

