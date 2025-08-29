Anzeige
Freitag, 29.08.2025
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
PR Newswire
29.08.2025 15:18 Uhr
Bybit Adds Tokenized Gold (XAUT) to TON Network With Earn Yields

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced the launch of XAUT deposits and withdrawals on the TON network via XAUT0. The addition of XAUT on the TON network via XAUT0 brings users faster, lower-cost transactions and seamless interoperability with one of the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems. By enabling this new channel for deposits and withdrawals, Bybit is expanding the utility of tokenized gold (XAUT) and offering traders, investors, and institutions more flexibility in how they engage with digital assets.

To celebrate the milestone, Bybit is introducing a SPECIAL EARN CAMPAIGNrunning until September 26, 2025, designed to encourage adoption of XAUT within its ecosystem and reward participants. During the campaign period, eligible users can access tiered USDT staking rewards based on their XAUT deposits:

  • New users depositing at least 0.02 XAUT will enjoy an exclusive rate.
  • All existing users who deposit 0.04 XAUT or more are eligible.
  • VIP users meeting the same threshold will benefit from enhanced rewards and higher staking caps.

Rewards are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and are available only while supplies last, underscoring the limited nature of this opportunity.

This campaign reflects Bybit's ongoing mission to make the digital asset economy more accessible, rewarding, and secure. By combining tokenized gold with TON's innovative blockchain infrastructure, Bybit is offering its users a rare chance to participate in a high-yield event while exploring new opportunities within its rapidly growing product suite.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

Bybit Adds Tokenized Gold (XAUT) to TON Network With Earn Yields

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2760890/Bybit_Adds_Tokenized_Gold__XAUT__TON_Network_With_Earn_Yields.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-adds-tokenized-gold-xaut-to-ton-network-with-earn-yields-302542036.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
