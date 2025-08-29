WeCap Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29

WeCap plc

("WeCap" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

London, UK, 29 August 2025 - In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, WeCap hereby announces that it has 438,160,740 ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The figure of 438,160,740 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

