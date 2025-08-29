Bybit and TradingView Partner to Unlock User Access to Premium Insights, USDT Airdrops

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, launched an exclusive rewards campaign with TradingView , building on the strategic partnership with TradingView serving as Official Partner of WSOT 2025. From now until September 10, 2025, eligible participants will have a chance to win USDT airdrops and TradingView's Premium Plan subscriptions on Bybit.

TradingView delivers trusted market data and analytics solutions to traders worldwide. Now available on the Bybit platform, users may access the multi-chart experience and analyze spot and futures markets simultaneously while executing orders without leaving the chart view.

The campaign offers two rewards tracks:

Platform Integration : The first 200 participants who connect their TradingView and Bybit accounts and deposit at least 100 USDT will receive 10 USDT airdrops.

: The first 200 participants who connect their TradingView and Bybit accounts and deposit at least 100 USDT will receive 10 USDT airdrops. Social Engagement: Ten randomly selected participants who share trading analysis on X using hashtags BybitTradingView and ViewToWin will receive one-month TradingView Premium subscriptions valued at $67.95 each.

The Bybit and TradingView collaboration comes at an optimal time for participants of WSOT 2025 , which features $10 million in total prizes and has attracted record participation. TradingView's partnership provides real-time analytics and performance visualization for competitive traders from across the globe. The professional-grade insights are powerful tools for traders in a competition where millisecond precision could be the difference between multiple rewards tiers in the leaderboard.

For a chance to win 10 USDT or Premium subscriptions, users may sign up for the event . Registration is open until September 10, 2025, 11:59 PM UTC. TradingView Premium subscriptions expire October 7, 2025, regardless of activation date.

The limited-time campaign is on a first-come, first-served basis and available to eligible users only. Terms and conditions apply.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

