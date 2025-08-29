Solar Organic Centro España S. L. plans a solar panel and battery factory in south-central Spain with 10 GW of annual capacity for passivated emitter and rear contact (PERC) and tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules. From pv magazine Spain Solar Organic Centro España S. L. plans to build a PV panel and battery factory in Socuéllamos, Ciudad Real, Spain. The company said production will rely on an unspecified Taiwanese technology. Provincial delegates for Sustainable Development and Public Works of Castilla-La Mancha, Casto Sánchez Gijón and Manuel Martínez López-Alcorocho, met Thursday ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...