Freitag, 29.08.2025
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
WKN: A0EAWV | ISIN: GB0033875286 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.08.2025 15:42 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0033875286

Issuer Name

ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; Other

Comments

UBS trading book holdings in abrdn Property Income Trust Limited fell below 5% and are therefore exempt from reporting.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

UBS Group AG - Investment Bank & Global Wealth Management

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

27-Aug-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

29-Aug-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

0

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8.781030

0.000000

8.781030

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0033875286

0

0.000000

Sub Total 8.A

0

0.000000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

UBS Group AG (Chain 1)

UBS Group AG (Chain 1)

UBS AG

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

UBS trading book holdings in abrdn Property Income Trust Limited fell below 5% and are therefore exempt from reporting.

12. Date of Completion

29-Aug-2025

13. Place Of Completion

Zurich, Switzerland


