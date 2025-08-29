Anzeige
Freitag, 29.08.2025
Texas Tech Health El Paso Bridges Communication Gap With Medical Spanish

Spanish Language Program is the Only Health Sciences Center Training Medical and Dental Students in Spanish

EL PASO, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / August 29, 2025 / Located in a predominantly Hispanic community, Texas Tech Health El Paso is helping eliminate barriers to health care as the nation's only health sciences center training medical and dental school students in Spanish.

Medical and Dental Students Learn Spanish

Medical and Dental Students Learn Spanish
Incoming Texas Tech Health El Paso medical and dental students apply their Spanish skills firsthand at community events. This supervised practice is a crucial step in preparing them to one day work effectively with Spanish-speaking patients.

The Spanish Language Program is integrated into the curriculum at the Foster School of Medicine and the Hunt School of Dental Medicine. It's offered to students in their first two years of school, and is tailored to the specific linguistic needs of future health care providers.

"The program equips our medical and dental students with the linguistic and cultural skills needed to communicate effectively with Spanish-speaking patients," said Gilberto Garcia, Ph.D., director of the Spanish Language Program. "Beyond grammar and vocabulary, the curriculum focuses on real clinical scenarios, patient interviews and culturally relevant health education, improving patient trust and compliance."

The students use their skills firsthand at community outreach events when conducting full patient interviews in Spanish without an interpreter. These events are made possible through partnerships with local clinics and community organizations.

"One patient expressed deep gratitude, explaining that it was the first time in years she felt completely understood by a health care provider," Dr. Garcia said. "The students later shared that the experience reinforced their commitment to practicing in underserved communities and demonstrated firsthand how language skills can break down barriers to care."

Building Confidence in Patient Communication

To date, more than 800 medical and dental students have received instruction from the Spanish Language Program. Dr. Garcia said test data consistently shows students' significant improvement in language proficiency across all levels.

In recent class cohorts, over 90% of students reported that the program improved their confidence in communicating with Spanish-speaking patients.

Medical Spanish classes have been part of the curriculum for the medical school since it opened in 2009, and the dental school since opening in 2021.

Evelyn Fung, a first-year dental student, said she enjoyed the "organic introduction" to the Spanish language. During a three-week community immersion program this summer, Fung and her classmates were able to build their vocabularies and practice conversational Spanish.

"When health professionals and patients speak the same language, care becomes safer, faster and more personal," Fung said. "Connecting with our community is essential, and I'm proud to be part of a school that shares that commitment."

About Texas Tech Health El Paso

Serving 108 counties in West Texas, Texas Tech Health El Paso is a federally designated Hispanic-Serving Institution focused on health education, research, and care. Since 2013, it has graduated more than 2,600 professionals, including its first dental class in 2025. Visit ttuhscepimpact.org.

Contact Information

Marty Otero
Media Relations Specialist - National Media
maotero@ttuhsc.edu
915-215-6017

.

SOURCE: Texas Tech Health El Paso



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/texas-tech-health-el-paso-bridges-communication-gap-with-medical-spanish-1066679

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
