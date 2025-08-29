Plaza Auto Mall Joins Elected Officials and Community Partners to Celebrate Brooklyn's Youth at Back-to-School Event

Plaza Auto Mall, a trusted name in New York City since 1975, proudly partnered with elected officials, local nonprofits, and community leaders for a vibrant back-to-school celebration this week that brought together hundreds of families to uplift and support neighborhood youth.

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 29, 2025 / Held at Plaza Auto Mall's new state-of-the-art facility on the corner of Nostrand Ave. & King's Highway Brooklyn, the event featured school supply giveaways, music, and family-friendly entertainment and activities designed to prepare students for a successful school year.

"Our entire Plaza Auto Mall family - more than 500 local employees and their families - is truly honored to be part of this event," said Sean Tahzib of Plaza Auto Mall, who delivered remarks on behalf of the dealership. "For us, it's really all about giving back to our community and celebrating our youth - the future of our borough."

Plaza's Commitment to New York City

"Events like these show what happens when businesses, elected leaders, and nonprofits come together for one purpose: to support our young people," said Adam Rosatti, General Manager of Plaza Auto Mall. "For nearly 50 years, Plaza Auto Mall has been proud to serve the greater New York City area, with deep roots right here in Brooklyn - and our commitment to giving back is stronger than ever."

Community Leaders in Attendance

The event was co-hosted by Council Member Farah Louis, with strong support from civic leaders and organizations, including the offices of Council Member Inna Vernikov, Assembly Member Rodneyse Bichotte, State Senator Roxanne Persaud, District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. Community organizations also played a vital role: COJO of Flatbush, whose volunteers assisted throughout the day; JCCMP, with Shea Rubenstein serving as DJ; COPO; The Bridge; and the Lions Club, whose representatives helped distribute giveaways. The NYPD Community Affairs Department made the day especially memorable by bringing a rock wall and game truck for families to enjoy. Together, their contributions highlighted the strength of partnership across Brooklyn and the greater New York City community in supporting our youth.

About Plaza Auto Mall

Founded in 1975, Plaza Auto Mall is a family of dealerships serving Brooklyn and the metro New York City area. With brands including Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, and Acura, Plaza has built its reputation on trust, service, and deep community ties.

SOURCE: Plaza Auto Mall

Related Images

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/plaza-auto-mall-joins-elected-officials-and-community-partners-to-celebrate-brooklyns-yo-1066975