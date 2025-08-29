Centrifugal Pump Market projected to reach US$ 55.58 billion by 2031 at CAGR of 5.7% | The Insight Partners

Global Centrifugal Pump Market Experiences Significant Growth Owing to the Surging Industrial Investments, Rising Construction of Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants, and Soaring Investment in the Construction Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global centrifugal pump market is observing significant growth owing to the surging industrial investments, rising construction of water and wastewater treatment plants, and soaring investment in the construction industry.

The centrifugal pump market report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the centrifugal pump market comprises a vast array of stages, designs, operation type, type, end user, and geography, which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Check valuable insights in the centrifugal pump market report. You can easily get a sample PDF of the report -https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009326

Overview of Centrifugal Pump Market Report Findings

Market Dynamics and Insights: The centrifugal pump market involves the production, distribution, sale, and maintenance of pumps used across a wide range of industries, including water and wastewater treatment, oil and gas, power generation, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage. These pumps function by using centrifugal force-drawing fluid into the impeller and accelerating it outward through the impeller blades into a diffuser or volute chamber to generate flow and pressure.



As investment in clean energy infrastructure grows and governments offer incentives for renewable energy technologies, the demand for efficient, long-lasting, and solar-compatible centrifugal pumps is increasing. This presents new opportunities for pump manufacturers capable of serving these emerging needs. Reliable fluid circulation is essential in cooling systems for solar farms, wind turbines, and industrial setups powered by renewable energy-applications where centrifugal pumps are vital. Centrifugal pumps also support cryogenic fluid handling in liquefied natural gas (LNG) systems, which are being adopted as cleaner alternatives. As hydrogen infrastructure development accelerates, demand for cryogenic pumps is growing.



In January 2024, the European Commission approved a US$597.81 million Italian aid package to promote hydrogen adoption in place of fossil fuels. The funding targets enterprises aiming to cut emissions by at least 40% or reduce energy consumption by 20%, with hydrogen use expected to reach 100% by 2036.



Regional Insights: The North America's demand for centrifugal pumps is shaped by their widespread use in municipal water systems, industrial processing, power generation, HVAC systems, and oil and gas applications. As sustainability becomes a central focus, industries and municipalities upgrade legacy systems with smart centrifugal pumps that integrate features such as remote monitoring, real-time diagnostics, and variable frequency. These upgrades help reduce energy consumption and improve system reliability and control, especially in water treatment and building services.



The industrial sector, particularly in the US, plays a major role in maintaining steady demand. Manufacturing facilities, refineries, and chemical plants require centrifugal pumps with high reliability and corrosion resistance, capable of handling a wide range of fluids and pressures. In Canada, mining and natural resources are key verticals, while industrialization and infrastructure expansion boost pump installations in Mexico. Aftermarket services, retrofitting, and predictive maintenance have emerged as crucial North American pump landscape aspects. Buyers seek total lifecycle solutions that include service contracts, system integration, and performance guarantees. The region benefits from the presence of major global pump manufacturers and a mature distribution and service network, ensuring intense competition and product availability across commercial and industrial segments.



Geographical Insights:Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the centrifugal pump market with the highest market share in 2024.

Get Research Sample Copy of the centrifugal pump market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009326

Centrifugal Pump Market Segmentation

The centrifugal pump market is bifurcated based on stage into single-stage and multistage.

Per design, the centrifugal pump market is divided into automated radial flow pump, mixed flow pump, and axial flow pump.

The centrifugal pump market is segmented by operation type into electric, hydraulic and air driven.

The market is categorized based on type into overhung impeller, vertically suspended and between bearing.

Based on end user, the market is categorized into industrial, residential, agriculture, and commercial.

The centrifugal pump market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the centrifugal pump market include Ebara Corp, Grundfos Holding AS, KIRLOSKAR BROTHERS LIMITED, Sulzer Ltd, The Weir Group PLC, Xylem Inc., Gorman-Rupp Pumps, Fives SAS, Atlas Copco AB, and Parker Hannifin Corp.

Trending Topics: Energy-Efficient Pump Technologies, IoT and Smart Monitoring Systems, Cryogenic and LNG Pump, Digital Twin and Simulation-Based Pump Design, among others.

Global Headlines on the Centrifugal Pump Market

'Sulzer has partnered with Manweir WLL, a leading engineering services provider, the oil & gas arm of Mannai Corporation, to enhance the availability and quality of rotating equipment repairs and services across Qatar. Sulzer's teams will be based at Manweir's Ras Laffan facility in Qatar to provide in-country services for oil and gas, power generation, water desalination and industrial customers.'

'Xylem Inc. responded swiftly, deploying a Godwin diesel-driven dewatering pump to quickly restore water access. When a fire forced the shutdown of a key water treatment facility in Chatham-Kent, Ontario, the local utility faced an urgent challenge to maintain water service for 8,500 residents. Following stabilization of the situation, the utility transitioned to a more energy-efficient electric pump provided by Xylem, ensuring continued reliable water supply to the community.'

Get Premium Copy of centrifugal pump market Size and Growth Report by 2031 at:https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00009326

Conclusion

Centrifugal pumps utilize mechanical and fluid dynamic technologies to manage the movement of liquids across various industrial processes efficiently. These pumps are critical in water and wastewater management, power generation, oil and gas, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, where they help maintain flow, pressure, and system stability. Centrifugal pumps convert rotational energy into kinetic energy to move fluids through pipelines and systems. They enable industries to increase operational efficiency, reduce downtime, minimize manual intervention, and enhance process reliability.

Key drivers of growth in the centrifugal pump market include the rising demand for high-efficiency fluid transfer systems, increasing integration with digital monitoring and control technologies, the need for reliable cooling and circulation in renewable energy setups, and pressure to reduce energy consumption and operational costs in heavy-duty industrial and municipal applications.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders, including raw material suppliers, equipment manufacturers, pump manufacturers (OEMs), end use industries, with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Trending Related Reports:

Seamlless Centrifugal Pump Market Report 2031 by Segments, Geography, Dynamics, Recent Developments, and Strategic Insights

Cryogenic Pump Market Growth Report 2021 to 2031

Gear Pump Market Key Findings and Share by 2031

Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump Market Overview by 2031

Electric Vehicle Heat Pump Systems Market Outlook by 2031

Automotive Transmission Oil Pump Market Size 2021-2031 | Drivers

Air to Water Heat Pump Market Analysis and Forecast by Size, Share, Growth, Trends 2031

Air Source Heat Pump Market Report 2031 by Segments, Geography, Dynamics, Recent Developments, and Strategic Insights

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in semiconductor and electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, biotechnology, healthcare IT, manufacturing and construction, medical devices, technology, media and telecommunications, and chemicals and materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please get in touch with us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in :??? | Deutsch | ?? | Français | ?????? | ?? | Italiano | Español

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520492/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/centrifugal-pump-market-projected-to-reach-us-55-58-billion-by-2031-at-cagr-of-5-7--the-insight-partners-302541908.html