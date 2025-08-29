Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market worth US$311.95 billion by 2030 with 8.2% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, valued at US$193.99 billion in 2024, stood at US$209.90 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 8.2% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$311.95 billion by the end of the period. This is mainly due to the high demand for outsourcing services for GLP-1 manufacturing, the growing ADC outsourcing for commercialized products, and the development and patent expiry of blockbuster biologics, which are paving the way for key biosimilars. However, the pricing pressure in the US and Europe on innovator drugs, generics, and biosimilars, & investments for compliance with regulations such as Annex-1, PFAS restrictions are expected to restrict market growth.

By service, the global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is segmented by service into drug development services, pharmaceutical manufacturing services, biologic manufacturing services, packaging & labelling services, fill-finish services, and other services. In 2024, the pharmaceutical manufacturing segment held the largest share of the market. This segment benefits from the continuous growth of innovative and generic drugs, as pharmaceutical companies increasingly rely on CDMOs to meet large-scale production needs while optimizing costs and resources. The outsourcing of manufacturing enables access to advanced technologies, specialized expertise, and global-scale facilities, ensuring compliance with stringent regulatory standards. The surge in complex formulations, including high-potency drugs, controlled-release dosage forms, and sterile injectables, has further strengthened demand for specialized manufacturing capabilities. The trend toward flexible production models, which allow quick adaptation to market fluctuations and evolving healthcare needs, is also a major driver. Moreover, the rising focus on global supply chain efficiency and reducing time-to-market is prompting more companies to outsource manufacturing. Collectively, these factors position the pharmaceutical manufacturing services segment as a critical contributor to the overall growth and dominance of the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

By type, the pharmaceutical manufacturing services segment is categorized into two sub-segments-pharmaceutical API manufacturing services and pharmaceutical FDF manufacturing services. The pharmaceutical API manufacturing service is set to capture the biggest market share among all pharmaceutical manufacturing services in 2024. Reflecting its critical role in the drug development and production process. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) are the essential components responsible for the therapeutic effects of medicines, and their demand continues to rise with the growing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases. The expansion of the global generics market and the increasing complexity of APIs have encouraged pharmaceutical companies to partner with CDMOs for cost-effective, high-quality, and compliant manufacturing solutions. Many companies are outsourcing API production to leverage advanced manufacturing technologies, specialized expertise, and established regulatory knowledge offered by CDMOs. The rise in highly potent APIs (HPAPIs) and complex molecules such as oligonucleotides and peptides has also driven the need for specialized facilities with stringent containment measures. API manufacturing services remain a cornerstone of the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market, driven by innovation, cost efficiency, and quality compliance.

By geography, the market for pharmaceutical contract manufacturing is divided into six segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the pharmaceutical CDMO market, driven by a combination of cost advantages, expanding manufacturing capabilities, and a rapidly evolving healthcare sector. Countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Singapore have emerged as global hubs for pharmaceutical production due to their skilled workforce, supportive government policies, and strong investments in infrastructure. Wuxi Biologics, Samsung Biologics, Asymchem, Jubilant Pharmanova, Piramal Pharma Solutions, Divi's Laboratories, among others, have emerged as strategic players from the region, while global players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lonza, and Boehringer Ingelheim have maintained and increased presence in the region. The region benefits from lower production costs while maintaining quality standards that meet global regulatory requirements, making it an attractive destination for outsourcing. Increasing demand for generics, biosimilars, and innovative therapies, as well as rising domestic consumption, further fuel market expansion. Strategic collaborations, capacity expansions, and favorable trade agreements are expected to accelerate growth, positioning the Asia Pacific as a critical player in the future pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing landscape.

Key players in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Catalent, Inc.(US), Lonza (Switzerland), AbbVie Inc. (US), WuXi Apptec (China), WuXi Biologics (China), Merck KGaA (Germany), Siegfried Holding AG (Switzerland), Evonik (Germany), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), FUJIFILM Holding Corporation (Japan), Samsung Biologics (South Korea), Almac Group (UK), Vetter (Germany), Alcami Corporation (US), Asychem Inc. (China), and Charles River Laboratories (US).

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US):

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is a key player in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market, leveraging its extensive drug formulation and development capabilities. The company also launched its Accelerator Drug Development platform, offering an integrated suite of CDMO and CRO services to guide clients from pre-clinical stages through commercialization across small molecules, biologics, and advanced therapies. The company has also undertaken expansions in key manufacturing sites across Missouri, Ohio, Massachusetts, and North Carolina, ensuring scalable and flexible infrastructure to meet growing demand. These initiatives demonstrate Thermo Fisher's commitment to advancing its end-to-end service capabilities, positioning it as a leading partner for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies worldwide.

Catalent, Inc. (Novo Holdings) (US)

Catalent is a well-established CDMO that delivers development solutions for medicines, biologics, consumer & animal health products, with sophisticated delivery methods. To satisfy the needs of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, the company presents several oral, injectable, and respiratory delivery systems. It also increased drug substance manufacturing capacity at its Madison facility, boosting flexibility for clinical and commercial production. These initiatives have strengthened the global capabilities of Catalent, enabling it to provide comprehensive, end-to-end services in drug development, manufacturing, and supply chain management for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries.

