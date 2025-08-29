Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 29 août/August 2025) - Effective immediately, UniDoc Health Corp. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the situation that gave rise to the suspension.

_________________________________

Avec effet immédiat, UniDoc Health Corp. sera réintégrée à la négociation.

La Société a rectifié la situation qui a donné lieu à la suspension.

Effective Date/ Date Effective: Le 29 août//August 2025 Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): UDOC

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)