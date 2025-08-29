Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.08.2025 16:48 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) Market worth $15.67 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global real-time location systems market is projected to grow from USD 6.68 billion in 2025 to USD 15.67 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.6% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The rising demand for real-time tracking and visibility of assets and personnel across diverse sectors, including healthcare, education, oil & gas, and manufacturing, is fueling growth. Heightened safety and security requirements, particularly in critical environments, further accelerate adoption. Although RTLS solutions typically involve higher costs than conventional tracking methods, the market is becoming increasingly competitive due to the emergence of innovative startups and the availability of tailored, application-specific solutions that address industry-specific needs.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1322

Browse in-depth TOC on "Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) Market"

200 - Tables
60 - Figures
250 - Pages

Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2025

$ 6.68 billion

Estimated Value by 2030

$ 15.67 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 18.6%

Market Size Available for

2021-2030

Forecast Period

2025-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Offering, Technology, Application, Vertical, and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Market Challenge

Concerns regarding the trade-off between range and accuracy

Key Market Opportunities

Increasing popularity of hybrid RTLS solutions

Key Market Drivers

Acceleration of cost-optimized, application-specific RTLS innovations driven by agile startups


The software offering is expected to hold a significant share in the RTLS market during the forecast period.

In the coming years, software components of RTLS solutions are expected to manage thousands of tools or objects in a fraction of a second. This requires the software platform to use a massive computation methodology and has a very high reliability at the Six Sigma level. RTLS software solutions are necessary for location tracking, asset tracking, and analytics purposes, and they can also manipulate data, which allows the examination of specific pieces of location, alerting, and non-location sensor information. This market provides two software products: standalone and full-stack RTLS solutions. Many companies use standalone asset tracking software, whereas the demand for full-stack RTLS solutions is gradually increasing. Technological advancements in information technology have led to the building of customized software platforms to meet clients' specific requirements. Moreover, the penetration of system applications and products (SAP) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) software for data processing applications in RTLS solutions helps build a robust platform. All these factors are expected to drive software market growth during the forecast period.

Wi-Fi technology is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period.

Wi-Fi is one of the most widely used wireless technologies in the RTLS market for healthcare because of its high compatibility, ease of installation, and availability. A location system based on Wi-Fi is popular because pre-existing Wi-Fi access points can be leveraged without additional hardware costs. Wi-Fi tags or smart devices with internal Wi-Fi radios can send signals to Wi-Fi access points in the area or vice versa. Several positioning indicators can be used to calculate the distance from the access points, depending on the number of Wi-Fi access points. Wi-Fi has a high connectivity range; however, high power consumption, high hardware cost, and low accuracy are the major factors that can restrain the adoption of this technology for RTLS solutions. Wi-Fi technology has played a significant role in RTLS solutions used by healthcare, retail, education, transport, and manufacturing sectors. Deploying RTLS solutions powered by Wi-Fi technology in healthcare facilities has provided significant benefits, as these solutions can use the existing infrastructure, which reduces the cost incurred for new installations. With increasing benefits and a better return on investment (ROI), the healthcare sector's acceptance rate of Wi-Fi-based RTLS solutions has increased significantly.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1322

North America will likely hold the largest share in the global real-time location system market during the forecast period.

The North American real-time location system (RTLS) industry, segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico, is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period, driven by its technological maturity and strong economic foundation. As one of the most advanced regions globally, North America has led the adoption of cutting-edge RTLS technologies for diverse real-time tracking applications. The region's leadership is strongly supported by a robust healthcare transformation, with hospitals and medical facilities rapidly integrating RTLS to enhance patient safety, asset utilization, and workflow efficiency. A well-established economy enables substantial investments in next-generation location technologies, fostering innovation and large-scale deployments. The widespread adoption of RTLS across industries and declining average selling prices (ASPs) of ultra-wideband (UWB) tags further accelerating market penetration. In healthcare, the combination of UWB and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) is gaining traction due to its high accuracy, scalability, and proven long-term return on investment. These factors and the region's proactive approach toward digital transformation and smart infrastructure development are expected to sustain North America's leadership in the RTLS market throughout the forecast period.

Major companies operating in the RTLS companies are Securitas AB (Sweden), Zebra Technologies Corp. (US), Impinj, Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), and Centrak, Inc. (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1322

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

HVDC Transmission Market by LCC, VSC, CCC, Converter Stations, Transmission Cables, Point-to-Point Transmission, Back-to-Back Stations, Multi Terminal Systems, Bulk Power Transmission and Interconnecting Grids - Global Forecast to 2030

LiDAR Market by Installation (Airborne, Ground-based), Type (Mechanical, Solid-state), Range (Short, Medium, Long), Service Aerial Surveying, Asset Management, GIS Services, Ground-based Surveying), Region - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/real-time-location-systems-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/real-time-location-systems.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/real-time-location-systems-rtls-market-worth-15-67-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302541843.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.