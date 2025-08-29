Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29
[29.08.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.08.25
|IE000LZC9NM0
|8,731,933.00
|USD
|0
|69,901,315.47
|8.0053
|29.08.25
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,479,043.00
|EUR
|0
|20,276,735.38
|5.8283
|29.08.25
|IE000GETKIK8
|58,326.00
|GBP
|0
|624,434.52
|10.7059
|29.08.25
|IE000XIITCN5
|616,779.00
|GBP
|0
|5,127,545.08
|8.3134
