ERP Advisors Group Examines the Vital Role of a Business' ERP Platform Strategy

On Thursday, Aug. 21, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to CEOs & CFOs Shawn Windle Highlighted the Increasing Importance of Technology Platforms for Rapidly Growing Businesses

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / August 29, 2025 / On Thursday, Aug. 21, The ERP Advisor Podcast hosted Shawn Windle, founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, to discuss why it is more important than ever for businesses to consider their technology platform strategy.

Windle started by explaining what a technology platform actually is, stating that, "We are talking about the software that runs the whole business ... [more specifically] we are talking about the thing that sits under the business, metaphorically, to run."

Windle followed this up by discussing the evolution of software over time, discussing how, "We went from single solutions, maybe two or three, to some of our clients running some 50 applications … with modern technology, you can connect so much more between different applications."

Then, Windle broke down the impact new technologies such as artificial intelligence have on selecting a new technology platform, explaining "[Today], you really do need a software [vendor] that is committed to AI, and guess what? They all are … that technology is really changing the ability of ERP platforms to become more robust and do more."

In closing, Windle emphasized the importance of a business' technology platform, telling listeners, "Looking into the future, I think there will be a huge wave of business process automation … getting your ERP platform in place with the right AI solutions that the vendors provide - it will save you."

