Training Camp Expands Access to ISC2 Certified in Cybersecurity Training With Free and Reduced-Cost Options

TREVOSE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / August 29, 2025 / Training Camp, a leading provider of accelerated IT certification boot camps and an ISC2 Premier Official Training Partner, announced the expansion of its ISC2 Certified in Cybersecurity (CC) training program. With additional free and reduced-cost enrollment opportunities, Training Camp is makingthe CC certification more accessible to students, veterans, and career changers preparing for entry-level roles in cybersecurity.

Since introducing CC training, Training Camp has prepared more than 500 students for the exam. With this expansion, thousands more will have access to affordable training designed to help close the cybersecurity workforce gap.

Expanding Access to the ISC2 CC Certification

The Certified in Cybersecurity (CC) credential provides a recognized entry point into the field for individuals with little or no prior experience. Covering security principles, network security, access controls, and risk management, the CC validates foundational knowledge required for junior roles such as cybersecurity analyst, SOC technician, or IT security support.

Training Camp's expanded program offers:

Free and reduced-cost enrollment slots for qualifying candidates.

Official ISC2 courseware and exam voucher , ensuring students prepare with authorized materials.

Accelerated instruction and hands-on labs through Training Camp's award-winning boot camp model.

"We've already helped more than 500 people prepare for the CC certification, and this expansion will allow us to support thousands more," said Mike McNelis, Chief Marketing Officer at Training Camp. "By reducing cost barriers, we're enabling new talent to enter the cybersecurity field at a critical time."

This one day Certified in Cybersecurity Certification Bootcamp provides a foundation for advanced credentials, creating long-term career growth opportunities for participants.

Since 1999, Training Camp has trained more than 150,000 students worldwide across cybersecurity, networking, cloud, and project management certifications.

About Training Camp

Training Camp is a premier provider of accelerated IT and cybersecurity certification training, serving professionals, government agencies, and Fortune 500 companies for over two decades. As a trusted leader in the training industry, Training Camp has built a reputation for delivering intensive, results-driven boot camps that are tailored to help students achieve certification success in a fraction of the traditional time.

SOURCE: Training Camp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/training-camp-expands-access-to-isc2-certified-in-cybersecurity-1066980