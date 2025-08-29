Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.08.2025 17:06 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc (the 'Company') has been notified that William Tamworth, fund manager of the Company, has purchased 25,000 ordinary shares of £0.20 each.

Following the transaction William Tamworth holds 325,000 ordinary shares directly in the Company, and 400,000 including indirect holdings.

The below announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

William Tamworth

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Fund Manager of Artemis UK Future Leaders plc

b)

Initial Notification/

Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc

b)

LEI

549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Description : Artemis UK Future Leaders plc

Type : Ordinary shares

ISIN : GB00B1FL3C76

b)

Nature of Transaction

Acquisition of Ordinary shares of £0.20

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.62905

25,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregate Price(s)

Aggregate Volume(s)

Aggregate Total(s)

£3.62905

25,000

£90,726.25

e)

Date of the transaction

29 August 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON (London Stock Exchange, Main Market)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

020 7982 2000

29 August 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
