BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29



BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc

(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)



SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT



Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 May 2025



A copy of the Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 May 2025 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and is available for inspection at



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



29 August 2025



