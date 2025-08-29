BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Submission of Documents
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)
SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT
Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 May 2025
A copy of the Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 May 2025 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and is available for inspection at
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
29 August 2025
