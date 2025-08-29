Anzeige
Freitag, 29.08.2025
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
29.08.2025 17:30 Uhr
Pan-African People's Studios: Pan-African People's Studios: French Troops Have Left Senegal, But Economic Pressure Remains

Conference in Dakar Highlights Call for Reparations and Sovereign Policy

DAKAR, Senegal, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan-African People's Studios has announced the hosting of a major pan-African conference in Dakar today, bringing together leading organisations defending Senegal's sovereign foreign policy. The Movement for the Withdrawal of French Military Bases from Senegal (GASSI) and the International Movement for Reparations (MIR) are confirmed participants.

Senegal

According to GASSI, its main mission has been accomplished with the departure of French troops from Senegal. However, alongside MIR, the organisation stresses that the struggle is far from over, as France's economic pressure and unequal contracts continue to undermine independence. The conference aims to unify strategies that will restore historical justice and strengthen Africa's sovereignty.

Discussions will focus on ending exploitative practices such as predatory mining concessions, one-sided agreements, and the erasure of colonial-era crimes.

A central feature of the programme is the screening of "Reparations: Colonial Debt", a documentary by Senegalese filmmaker Ibrahima Sow. Produced in collaboration with Pan-African People's Studios, the film examines colonial atrocities, the ongoing burden of economic dominance, and the legal mechanisms available to pursue reparations from former colonial powers. Particular attention is drawn to the 1944 Thiaroye massacre, acknowledged by France but yet uncompensated.

Following the screening, pan-African activists, academics, and legal experts will hold a debate on the path forward, focusing on how Africa can collectively demand reparations and negotiate from a position of strength.

Quotes:

  • "The departure of French troops is only the beginning. True sovereignty requires dismantling the economic domination that persists," said a GASSI spokesperson.
  • "Reparations are not only about redressing history; they are about securing Africa's rightful future," noted filmmaker Ibrahima Sow.

This conference marks a new phase of continental mobilisation. By convening under the auspices of Pan-African People's Studios, grassroots and international actors are aligning efforts to transform calls for justice into actionable policy and legal frameworks.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2761096/Pan_African_Peoples_Studio.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pan-african-peoples-studios-french-troops-have-left-senegal-but-economic-pressure-remains-302542122.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
