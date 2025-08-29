Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.08.2025 17:30 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CGTN: Why Chinese value love for family and nation

BEIJING, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of Qixi Festival, often referred to as the Chinese Valentine's Day, CGTN published an article highlighting President Xi Jinping's deep values of family and nation. The piece underscored Xi's belief that only when millions of households prosper can the nation truly prosper.

On Chinese President Xi Jinping's bookshelves, photos of him and his wife, Peng Liyuan, are prominently displayed, reflecting the softer side of the Chinese leader. Although their work often kept them apart, Xi and Peng have always shared a deep mutual understanding and concern for each other.

"Don't sever genuine connections due to distance, lose sight of true feelings amid a hectic life, or overlook your core emotions amidst the hustle and bustle," Xi said when addressing a Spring Festival gathering in 2017.

The warmth of family

"I have a very happy family. My wife and I both have our own careers, but we work together to build the family," Xi once said.

In 2004, while serving as the secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Xi shared with Yan'an Television that he would call Peng every day, as they could not often be together.

During a visit to a farmer's home in Costa Rica in 2013, Xi instinctively broke off a piece of the host's pastry and gently passed it to his wife, the gesture so natural it spoke of years of quiet intimacy.

In 2014, during Xi's state visit to India, Peng accompanied his visit. She accepted the invitation to sit on a swing, gently swaying a few times before patting the empty seat next to her. Her husband responded without hesitation, settling in beside her. Together, they swung in quiet harmony, a tender moment that spoke volumes about their closeness.

Combining love for family with love of country

Xi has consistently emphasized the interconnectedness between family and nation, saying that the family is the basic unit of society where love for one's country and family should unite.

"Only when millions of households prosper can the nation truly prosper," Xi has said.

From his early days as a local official to his role as the country's top leader, Xi has always aspired to help countless families live a good life.

As Party chief of Liangjiahe Village in north China's Hebei Province, he lived and worked alongside farmers. In Zhengding County, Hebei Province, Xi, then secretary of the CPC Zhengding County Committee, visited every village to assess the welfare of the local people.

Since elected as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee in October 2012, Xi has conducted at least 30 inspections across the country, many of which focused on poverty alleviation and development.

At the end of 2020, through eight years of hard work, China achieved the goal of eliminating extreme poverty as the 98.99 million people in rural areas who were living below the poverty threshold all shook off poverty, all the 128,000 impoverished villages and 832 designated poor counties got rid of poverty, according to the white paper titled "Poverty Alleviation: China's Experience and Contribution."

Looking forward to the 2025 conclusion of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), Xi underscored the importance of prioritizing people's livelihoods in the country's future development.

At a symposium on China's economic and social development in the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030) in late April, Xi stressed the importance of benefiting the people in formulating the plan, calling for ensuring and enhancing people's livelihoods through development and steadily advancing common prosperity.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2025-08-29/Why-Chinese-value-love-for-family-and-nation-1Gemls0tFUQ/p.html

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-why-chinese-value-love-for-family-and-nation-302542123.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.