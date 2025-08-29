Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885836 | ISIN: US6174464486 | Ticker-Symbol: DWD
Tradegate
29.08.25 | 16:53
127,70 Euro
-0,68 % -0,88
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
128,50128,7618:19
128,56128,8218:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.08.2025 17:58 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solvay S.A.: Participation notification by Morgan Stanley

Press release Regulated information

Brussels, August 29, 2025, 17h45 CEST

In line with Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), Morgan Stanley recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notification, indicating that it has crossed the threshold of 3% and now holds less than 3%.

The notification, dated August 27, 2025, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification:
    • Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities
    • Downward crossing of the lowest threshold
  • Notified by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: August 21, 2025
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards
  • Denominator: 105,876,416
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: Morgan Stanley c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, USA

Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held are available on the Investor Relations Sectionof Solvay's website.

Contacts

Media relations Investor relations
Peter Boelaert
+32 479 30 91 59




Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen
+32 484 65 30 47




media.relations@solvay.com (mailto:media.relations@solvay.com) 		Boris Cambon-Lalanne
+32 471 55 37 49




Geoffroy d'Oultremont
+32 478 88 32 96



Vincent Toussaint
+33 6 74 87 85 65



investor.relations@solvay.com (mailto:investor.relations@solvay.com)

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of circa 9,000 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay's unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.7 billion in net sales in 2024, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Parisor follow Solvayon Linkedin.

Ce communiqué de presse est également disponible en français.
Dit persbericht is ook in het Nederlands beschikbaar.

Attachments

  • Press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/10c32d2c-0422-4751-8858-d190891a19e8)
  • 20250829 - Morgan Stanley notification (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8a737225-6a3b-43d1-a783-95d7065b8b43)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.