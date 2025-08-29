The two countries will work to develop an hydrogen corridor to sell hydrogen from Canada's east cost to German ports. Meanwhile, ITM Power and ABO Energy start joint works to produce hydrogen in Spain and Finland. Canada and Germany are exploring the feasibility of a transatlantic hydrogen corridor, supporting the development of "low-emission" production facilities on Canada's east cost, less than 3,000 nautical miles away from German ports. "We have abundant natural gas reserves, top-tier LNG projects, vast renewable resources, strong hydrogen potential, a first-class nuclear industry and world-class ...

