China's installed power capacity hit 3.67 TW by July, with solar at 1. 11 TW, wind at 570 GW, and renewables providing nearly one-quarter of generation. The National Energy Administration (NEA) said China's installed power generation capacity reached 3.67 TW by the end of July, up 18. 2% year on year. Solar capacity stood at 1.11 TW, a 50. 8% increase, while wind reached 570 GW, up 22. 1%. New solar installations for January-July totaled 223.25 GW, including 11. 04 GW in July, down 48% from a year earlier. China's power consumption surged in July to 1,020 TWh, the first month to cross the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...