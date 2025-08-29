Anzeige
29.08.2025 18:06 Uhr
Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC (the 'Company')

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of the Company announces that it has repurchased for cancellation.

Number of shares repurchased:

78,100

Date of transaction:

29 August 2025

Average share price paid per share (GBp):

570.510

Lowest share price paid per share (GBp):

570.000

Highest share price paid per share (GBp):

574.000

Following this transaction the Company has:

Issued Share Capital:

74,880,823

Total Shares held in Treasury:

8,983,830

Total Voting Rights:

65,896,993

Notes:

1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights.

Contact:

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

020 7961 4240


