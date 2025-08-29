Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
29.08.2025 18:26 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JRM Construction Management Completes Office Build Out for Rabobank at 4 Times Square

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 29, 2025 / JRM Construction Management is pleased to announce the completion of a 48,650+ square-foot office build-out for Rabobank, a global leader in banking and financial services, at 4 Times Square in New York City. The project delivers a modernized workplace crafted to foster collaboration, support employee well-being, and reflect Rabobank's forward-thinking culture.

Working closely with the client team, JRM reimagined the space to support a more dynamic and engaging work environment. Key upgrades include sleek IOC office fronts and revamped conference rooms built for both functionality and aesthetic appeal. The build-out also features a fully updated pantry and café area, now serving as a central hub for employee interaction and wellness. The café's construction incorporates hanging planters, durable LVT flooring, and contemporary wall paneling, bringing warmth and texture to the space while encouraging employees to gather, recharge, and connect.

"We are honored to have partnered with Rabobank on this transformative project," said Robert Russo, VP of Interiors at JRM Construction Management. "Our team takes pride in delivering thoughtfully built workspaces that not only support productivity but also create an environment where employees feel valued and inspired."

The successful completion of this project showcases JRM's expertise in transforming corporate interiors into functional and inspiring environments tailored to the evolving needs of today's workforce.

Contact Information

Sunny Khan
Marketing Director
sukhan@jrmcm.com

.

SOURCE: JRM Construction Management



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/jrm-construction-management-completes-office-build-out-for-rabobank-at-4-times-square-1067070

