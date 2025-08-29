Proactis SA: Half Year revenue report July 2025

Proactis SA Announces Financial Information for the

6 months ended 31 July 2025

Paris - August 29, 2025 - Proactis SA (Euronext: PROAC), a leading provider of business spend management and business process collaboration solutions, today announced financial information for the 6 months ended 31 July 2025, in accordance with the "European Transparency Obligations Directive" financial disclosure requirements.

Financial data

in € million 6 months ended 31 July 2024

(H1 FY25) 6 months ended 31 July 2025

(H1 FY26) % Change (*)

H1 FY26/ H1 FY25 Consolidated Operational Revenue 2.9 2.4 (18)% SaaS (**) 2.6 2.3 (13)% Services 0.3 0.1 (68)%



Management fees



1.4 1.2 (11)%



Consolidated Revenue



4.3 3.6 (16)% (Non Audited Figures) (*) Percentages calculated on exact numbers, not the rounded numbers shown

(**) SaaS is a model of delivering technology where a software solution is hosted (cloud computing) as a service for its customers.

Clients do not buy the technology but pay a subscription fee to use it.

The turnover of the Group for the six months to 31 July 2025 has reduced compared to the same six months of the previous year across all revenue streams, resulting in an overall fall in turnover of 16% compared to the six months to 31 July 2024. This fall in turnover results from two key factors:

The non-renewal of contracts in certain non-core product lines, which largely incorporates third-party software.

Downwards pressure on fees on renewal of contracts.

Note that the total consolidated revenue includes Group Management fees relating to transfer pricing agreements.

About Proactis SA (https://www.proactis.com/proactis-sa), a Proactis Company

Proactis SA connects companies by providing business spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for both goods and services, through The Business Network. Our solutions integrate with any ERP or procurement system, providing our customers with an easy-to-use solution which drives adoption, compliance and savings.

Proactis SA has operations in France, Germany, USA and Manila.

Listed in Compartment C on the Euronext Paris Eurolist.

ISIN: FR0004052561, Euronext: PROAC, Reuters: HBWO.LN, Bloomberg: HBW.FP

Contacts

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 25 55 00

E-mail: investorContact@proactis.com



