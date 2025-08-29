Anzeige
WKN: A0LFDN | ISIN: US01748X1028 | Ticker-Symbol: AGH
Tradegate
29.08.25 | 14:21
53,00 Euro
-0,93 % -0,50
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,5054,0019:44
53,5054,0019:43
PR Newswire
29.08.2025 15:00 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Allegiant Travel Company: Allegiant Reports July 2025 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for July 2025.

Scheduled Service - Year Over Year Comparison


July 2025

July 2024

Change

Passengers

2,092,740

1,897,963

10.3 %

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,856,141

1,683,321

10.3 %

Available seat miles (000)

2,143,669

1,923,205

11.5 %

Load factor

86.6 %

87.5 %

(0.9pts)

Departures

14,061

12,580

11.8 %

Average stage length (miles)

867

870

(0.4 %)

Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison


July 2025

July 2024

Change

Passengers

2,100,774

1,908,813

10.1 %

Available seat miles (000)

2,181,468

1,968,720

10.8 %

Departures

14,330

12,912

11.0 %

Average stage length (miles)

866

868

(0.2 %)

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results


$ per gallon

July 2025 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system

$2.58

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas -based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.
For further information please visit the company's investor website: ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:


Investor Inquiries:

Sonya Padgett


Sherry Wilson

[email protected]


[email protected]

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

© 2025 PR Newswire
