Jacobio Pharma Announces 2025 Interim Results

BEIJING and SHANGHAI and BOSTON, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK) today announced its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

During the reporting period, the Company achieved revenue of RMB45.7 million, representing a 100% increase compared with the same period in 2024. Research and development (R&D) expenses amounted to RMB93.2 million. The net loss for the first half of 2025 was RMB59.0 million, narrowing by 65.1% compared with the same period in 2024. As of June 30, 2025, Jacobio maintained cash and bank balances, and investments in capital protected structure deposits, totaling RMB1,07billion, along with RMB270 million bank credit available which provides sufficient and stable liquidity to support our R&D activities.

Dr. Yinxiang Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jacobio, said: "In the first half of 2025, we reached an important milestone with the approval and launch of Glecirasib in China. Through our collaboration with business partners, we significantly alleviated the pressure of R&D investment, enabling the Company to focus resources on advancing our pan-KRAS inhibitor and ADC pipeline. Looking forward, we remain committed to a transformative innovation strategy, working hand in hand with global partners to accelerate the development of breakthrough therapies and deliver benefits to more cancer patients."

Accelerated Progress in Core Programs

JAB-23E73 (pan-KRAS inhibitor):

The dose-escalation portion of the phase I trials are onging in China and the U.S, respectively.

Safety profile: low incidence of skin toxicity (rash observed in 10%, all Grade 1) no Grade =3 liver toxicity reported to date.

Favorable PK with predicted exposure.

Multiple partial responses have been observed to date.

Preclinical data to be presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference in October 2025.

Phase I results readout expected in the first half of 2026.

JAB-BX600 (First-in-class EGFR-KRAS G12Di ADC):

This program uses a highly potent KRAS G12D inhibitor as the payload.

The candidate demonstrates picomolar (pM)-level cellular activity, compared with nanomolar (nM) typically achieved by oral small molecules.

Unlike oral small molecules usually achieve tumor drug concentrations 1-10x higher than plasma levels, the JAB-BX 600 delivers a KRAS G12D inhibitor at 1,000 x higher in tumor, resulting in a substantially wider therapeutic window.

The KRAS G12D inhibitor and EGFR antibody have synergistic effect and durable anti-tumor activity.

IND submission planned for the second half of 2026.

Glecirasib (JAB-21822, KRAS G12C inhibitor):

Approved by China's NMPA in May 2025 for =2L KRAS G12C mutant NSCLC, successfully launched in China.

Triggered a RMB50 million milestone payment in addition to the RMB200 million upfront received in 2024.

The full second-line NSCLC dataset has been published in Nature Medicine (Impact Factor: 50).

Phase I/II data for the combination with SHP2 inhibitor has been accepted by a top-tier academic journal, with publication expected in H2 2025.

Sitneprotafib (JAB-3312, SHP2 inhibitor):

Ongoing Phase III registration trial in combination with Glecirasib as first-line NSCLC treatment in China.

Translational research published in Clinical Cancer Research (Impact Factor: 10.2), demonstrating significant synergy with Glecirasib.

JAB-BX467 (HER2-STING iADC):

A HER2-targeted ADC carrying a STING agonist, designed to convert "cold tumors" into "hot tumors" and address the 70% of patients unresponsive to PD-1 inhibitors.

Currently in IND-enabling stage, with IND filing planned for H2 2026.

