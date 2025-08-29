DJ Amundi UK Government Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi UK Government Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (GILH LN) Amundi UK Government Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Aug-2025 / 18:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi UK Government Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Aug-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.9943 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 89881 CODE: GILH LN ISIN: LU3019781460 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3019781460 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILH LN LEI Code: 549300844MRDSZ28EP63 Sequence No.: 400371 EQS News ID: 2190984 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 29, 2025 12:35 ET (16:35 GMT)