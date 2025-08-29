Token Communities Ltd.: APOZ is Now Making Another Significant Global Milestone

APOZ Project was introduced to officials of Saudi Arabia

BRADENTON, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 29, 2025 / ASC Global Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities ( OTC ID / Stock Symbol:TKCM ) presented its APOZ ( Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone ) project at a high level round table summit with government officials from Saudi Arabia on August 27th.

According to Dr. Eric Fang, Co-Founder of the APOZ project, CEO of Skytower Group and Founder & Chairman of the SinoAccess Group, it was a very constructive event, and it was posted on the Skytower's LinkedIn yesterday as the following -

North Carolina, August 27, 2025 - Skytower CEO Mr. Eric Fang participated in a high-level roundtable with His Excellency Bandar AlKhorayef, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, during the Minister's official visit to the United States. The event, co-hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, brought together senior executives from leading U.S. and international companies. Minister AlKhorayef presented Saudi Arabia's National Industrial Strategy, emphasizing progress in localization, the rapid growth of the mining sector, and priority industries including aviation, chemicals, and food processing. Discussions focused on investment, technology transfer, and opportunities for deeper industrial collaboration. Following the roundtable, Mr. Fang held a private meeting with His Excellency, where he shared Skytower's expertise in cross-border investment and global resource integration. They discussed future cooperation opportunities, including exploring the first U.S.-Saudi joint industrial park project in Houston under the APOZ initiative led by ASC Global and Skytower, in collaboration with the National Industrial Development Center (NIDC) and the Yanbu Royal Commission (RCJY). "Skytower will actively support Vision 2030 and contribute to Saudi Arabia's transformation into a global industrial, logistics and mining hub," said Mr. Fang. "Looking ahead, Skytower will continue to promote trilateral cooperation between China, the U.S., and Saudi Arabia, focusing on industrial investment, technology transfer, and sustainable development."

