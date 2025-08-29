Anzeige
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
29.08.2025 20:50 Uhr
Lost Treasure Management: Lost Treasure Mini Golf Celebrating 30 years in Business

2025 is a BIG year for Lost Treasure Mini Golf. Celebrating multiple anniversaries across its chain of locations.

Lost Treasure Mini Golf Celebrates 30 Years of Adventure, Fun, and Family Memories Across the U.S.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC / ACCESS Newswire / August 29, 2025 / Professor Hacker's Lost Treasure Golf, the beloved adventure miniature golf company that began with a single course in North Myrtle Beach in 1995, is proudly celebrating 30 years of family-friendly fun! This year marks several exciting milestones for the company: the 30th Anniversary of its first-ever location at Lost Treasure Golf North Myrtle Beach, 25 years at Lost Treasure Golf Ocean City, MD and Lost Treasure Golf Branson, MO, 20 years at Lost Treasure Golf Lancaster, PA and Dinosaur Canyon Golf in Branson, MO too.

Founded by Tom Merrell, Jim Sidwell Sr., Jim Sidwell Jr., and Chris Bethea, Professor Hacker's Lost Treasure Golf has grown to 12 locations nationwide, becoming a cherished part of summer vacations and road trips for generations of families.

Designed around the adventurous tale of Professor Duffer A. Hacker's quest for lost treasure, each course offers a unique journey through waterfalls, volcanoes, caves, and more-complete with animated dinosaurs and mine trains. It's more than mini golf-it's a full-blown expedition.

As part of the celebration, Professor Hacker's Lost Treasure Golf is giving back to the customers who made it all possible. This summer, the company will be giving away 30 Lifetime Free Passes to lucky customers who visit its locations!

Whether you're reliving childhood memories or making new ones, there's no better time to rediscover the thrill of the treasure hunt.

Lost Treasure Golf - "Fun for All, Memories for Life!"

Visit www.losttreasuregolf.com and stop by one of our 12 locations this summer-you just might win a lifetime of free mini golf fun!

Please contact Matthew Haggadone at mhaggadone@losttreasuregolf.com or 843-839-1947 for an questions.

SOURCE: Lost Treasure Management



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/lost-treasure-mini-golf-celebrating-30-years-in-business-1067109

