Freitag, 29.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
29.08.2025 20:50 Uhr
NationWide Self Storage Announces Best Price Self-Storage Promotion in Vancouver, BC

The Fall 2025 Special Promotion offers some of the lowest prices on self-storage units in the Vancouver area.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 29, 2025 / NationWide Self Storage, BC's top-rated leader in the self-storage industry known for its modern, secure, and customer-focused facilities, is proud to announce its Fall 2025 Special Promotion, offering storage units starting as low as $69 per month.

The Fall 2025 Special Promotion also includes your choice of either 50% OFF Your First 3 Months or Your First Month FREE alongside this low price!

With 2 AAA-rated properties in Vancouver - including our Pender Street and Boundary Road locations - plus, 1 in Kamloops, and 1 in Surrey BC, NationWide Self Storage continues to set the standard for quality, affordability, and convenience in the self-storage industry.

"Our goal has always been to combine industry-leading security, technology, and customer service with competitive pricing," said Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director at NationWide Self Storage. "This promotion reflects our commitment to providing the best value in Vancouver while maintaining the highest standards in the industry."

NationWide Self Storage's modern self-storage facilities are designed with the latest features, including:

  • State-of-the-art security systems

  • Hi-tech smartphone access to the facility, your floor and unit

  • Climate-controlled units

  • Easy access and convenient loading bays

  • Clean, modern, and professionally managed spaces

If you are looking for a storage locker, look no further - NationWide Self Storage is the industry leader for both quality and price.

Call us today at 778-357-0700 to reserve your unit and take advantage of this limited-time fall special or visit us at https://www.nationwideselfstorage.ca.

SOURCE: NationWide Self Storage



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nationwide-self-storage-announces-best-price-self-storage-promot-1067131

