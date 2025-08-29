Jacksonville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2025) - In a landmark launch poised to elevate the standard of technology consulting, DAMA AGENCY enters the scene as the new curator of digital transformation for distinguished enterprises. Founded by global technologist Venkatesh Naga Damarouthu, the agency crafts extraordinary Salesforce, MarTech, and AI solutions with a precision reserved for the world's finest luxury brands.

Freshly granted Salesforce Partner status on August 22, DAMA AGENCY brings a "craftsmanship-first" ethos to the marketplace, fusing meticulous attention to detail with tech innovation. The firm tailors each engagement to the ambitions and budgets of its clients, ensuring their technology investments become symbols of enduring value.

"Every strategy begins with a careful conversation-immersing ourselves in a client's vision, their business landscape, and their dreams for growth," reflects CEO Venkatesh. "Our approach transforms technology consulting from a transactional service into an artisan partnership, where each solution is just as unique as the client it's built for."

The DREAM AUTOMATE MEASURE ACHIEVE Philosophy

DAMA's proprietary DREAM AUTOMATE MEASURE ACHIEVE methodology serves as the gold standard for scalable ecosystem design.

In the Dream phase, experts assess and harmonize complex Salesforce, MarTech, and AI platforms, creating elegant foundations for future innovation.

phase, experts assess and harmonize complex Salesforce, MarTech, and AI platforms, creating elegant foundations for future innovation. Automate then ushers in sophisticated workflows and AI-powered journeys, designed not simply to increase efficiency but to spark delight within the customer experience.

then ushers in sophisticated workflows and AI-powered journeys, designed not simply to increase efficiency but to spark delight within the customer experience. The Measure element leverages real-time dashboards and cutting-edge analytics, delivering crystal-clear insight into ROI, engagement, and system vitality.

element leverages real-time dashboards and cutting-edge analytics, delivering crystal-clear insight into ROI, engagement, and system vitality. The capstone, Achieve, ensures every engagement culminates in measurable growth and a robust roadmap for the next horizon.

Where Global Vision Meets Local Genius

From festival-driven loyalty campaigns in India to tailored consumer journeys in Australia and cutting-edge, solution-based technology deployments, Venkatesh brings over a decade of world-class expertise to DAMA's practice. This rare blend of international sophistication and Jacksonville roots positions DAMA AGENCY as the consulting choice for organizations ready to lead in the age of intelligent automation.

AI Transformation-Enhancing Human Creativity

At DAMA AGENCY, artificial intelligence is celebrated as an amplifier, not a replacement, for human ingenuity. "AI drafts, designs, and dares-the real genius is how our team transforms these tools into signature moments for each brand we serve," Venkatesh notes.

Services Crafted for Market Leaders

Clients enjoy a portfolio that covers SFMC implementation, customer data platforms, custom software, and Talent as a Service (TaaS), accessing DAMA's elite team of certified, deeply strategic experts. Each engagement is defined by discretion, excellence, and the ambition to drive organic growth-making DAMA AGENCY the consultancy of choice for those who demand only the best.

Red Carpet Access

DAMA AGENCY welcomes new partnerships from companies seeking luxury-class digital transformation. As a certified Salesforce partner, DAMA is listed on Salesforce AppExchange for easy verification and engagement. Clients are invited to book private consultations for bespoke technology planning and transparent, value-focused proposals.

For further information or to reserve a confidential strategy session, visit DAMA AGENCY's headquarters or schedule directly via their online portal. Experience the difference of craftsmanship in every detail-where technology meets artistry, and visions become reality.

