Freitag, 29.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
29.08.2025
Swiss-based YouHodler Extends Strategic Partnership with Torino FC

YouHodler and Italian Serie A team Torino FC Extend Strategic Partnership Ahead of its Day 2 Match Fixture

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YouHodler, a Swiss-based Web3 platform bridging traditional and digital finance, recently announced the renewal of its partnership with Italian Serie A side Torino Football Club. The agreement, which began in 2022, now enters its fourth season, underscoring a shared commitment to resilience, tradition, and innovation at the intersection of sport and technology.

Building on a Strong Foundation

Since first joining forces three years ago, YouHodler and Torino FC have worked to connect fintech innovation with one of Italy's most historic clubs. The partnership has delivered new visibility for Web3 services in Italy, while giving Torino fans access to activations that merge the passion of football with next-generation financial tools. Every year at the Torino Stadium, YouHodler hosts and organizes events, such as the Crypto Summit. This event has also featured fun social activities with players.

"While many crypto-sports deals have been short-lived, our relationship with Torino FC has only grown stronger," said Ilya Volkov, CEO and co-founder of YouHodler. "Torino's resilience and remarkable history inspire us. Just as the club has endured challenges and remained a symbol of loyalty for its fans, we at YouHodler are building a financial platform based on trust, reliability, and long-term vision. That's why this partnership feels so natural, we're not here for a season, we're here for the journey."

The story began in 2022 and has evolved into a strong partnership that solidifies tradition and fosters a long-lasting Italian-Swiss relationship, one that continues to thrive to this day.

Building on the success of the previous strategic partnership, Ilya Volkov, the CEO and co-founder of YouHodler, a Board member of Switzerland's Crypto Valley Association, an Ambassador for Innovaud (an agency promoting innovation and investment in the canton of Vaud, Switzerland), and a member of Forbes Business Council, said:

"We are proud to extend our partnership with Torino FC," added Volkov. "YouHodler has a strong presence in Italy, and we strive to be a reliable, long-term partner. That is why we've been committed to supporting the club for many years. Torino FC's values and its remarkable, and not always easy, history inspires us, and we are honored to stand alongside such a legendary team."

Matteo De Angelis, a country manager in Italy, said: "From the first season, I noticed a change: fans recognize us, engage in activities, and see us as part of the Torro's family." He added, "We are so much alike! Both companies build their innovative future based on respect for traditions. YouHodler maintains a strong connection with traditional finance, working with digital assets and Web3, while respecting and leveraging traditional financial expertise. The same with Torino. Present rebirth based on close ties with the roots and history of the club."

A Partnership Fans Can See and Feel

This season, fans will see expanded YouHodler branding across the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, with activations planned to bring supporters closer to the action through contests, fan rewards, and digital experiences. The renewal coincides with Torino's Serie A Day 2 home match against Fiorentina on August 31st, giving fans an early opportunity to see the partnership in action.

Lorenzo Barale, Commercial Director at Torino FC, added: "This is more than a sponsorship, it's a bond that grows stronger season after season, combining our tradition with YouHodler's spirit of innovation. Together we continue to deliver value to our fans, both on and off the pitch."

Signaling Broader Industry Momentum

The renewal comes as YouHodler deepens its role in Europe's blockchain and fintech ecosystem. Later this year, YouHodler is participating in CV Summit, Plan B Lugano, and Vienna Blockchain Week, joining thousands of global leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore blockchain, AI, and the future of digital assets. The company sees the Torino partnership as part of a broader strategy to make Web3 solutions more accessible and relatable to everyday people.

About Torino Football Club
Torino Football Club (Torro) is a historical Italian club from the heart of Turin. Founded in 1906, the Italian club has won seven Serie A titles and five Coppa Italia trophies, continuing to compete in Italy's top league, Serie A.

About YouHodler
YouHodler is a regulated Swiss and Italian-based Web3 platform that offers innovative fintech solutions, seamlessly bridging fiat and cryptocurrency financial services with simplicity, efficiency, and transparency. Its comprehensive suite of offerings includes crypto-backed loans, crypto reward accounts, and universal currency exchange. While user-friendly and intuitive for everyday consumers, the full-service platform is also advanced enough to facilitate strategic trading in the cryptocurrency market. For more information, visit www.youhodler.com.

