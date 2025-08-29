AS Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q2 and 6m of 2025 (unaudited

Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 6 months of 2025 compared to 6 months of 2024 and 30.06.2025 compared to 31.12.2024 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR 06m 2025 06m 2024 Change Revenue 28 428 30 145 -5.7% Gross Profit 15 091 17 189 -12.2% Operating profit 5 961 8 562 -30.4% EBITDA 7 566 10 055 -24.8% Net profit for the period 6 279 7 786 -19.4% Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company 5 781 7 053 -18.0% Earnings per share (EUR) 0,16 0,20 -20.0% Operating cash flow for the period 3 481 4 137 -15.9% in thousands of EUR 30.06.2025 31.12.2024 Change Total assets 92 405 84 489 9.4% Total current assets 78 392 70 871 10.6% Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 72 852 65 993 10.4% Cash and cash equivalents 5 881 7 683 -23.5% Short-term deposits over 3 months 37 331 32 007 16.6% Margin analysis, % 06m 2025 06m 2024 Change Gross profit 53,1 57,0 -6.8% Operating profit 21,0 28,4 -26.1% EBITDA 26,6 33,4 -20.4% Net profit 22,1 25,8 -14.3% Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 20,3 23,4 -13.2% Financial ratios, % 30.06.2025 31.12.2024 Change ROA 12,8 15,8 -19.0% ROE 16,3 20,6 -20.9% Price to earnings ratio (P/E) 4,3 3,0 43.3% Current ratio 7,5 6,6 13.6% Quick ratio 4,5 4,0 12.5%

Financial performance

The Group's sales amounted 28 428 thousand EUR during 06 months of 2025, representing a 5.7% decrease as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, wholesale decreased by 12.7%, measured in EUR.

The Group's gross profit during 06 months of 2025 amounted to 15 091 thousand EUR and decrease by 12.2% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 06 months of 2025 decreased by 6.8% compared to 06 months of 2024. The cost of sold goods increased by 2.9%.

Consolidated operating profit for 06 months of 2025 amounted to 5 961 thousand EUR, compared to 8 562 thousand EUR for 06 months of 2024, decrease by 30.4%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 21.0% for 06 months of 2025 (28.4% for 06 months of 2024). Consolidated EBITDA for 06 months of 2025 decreased by 24.8% and amounted to 7 566 thousand EUR, which is 26.6% in margin terms (10 055 thousand EUR and 33.4% for 06 months of 2024).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 06 months of 2025 amounted 5 781 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 7 053 thousand EUR for 06 months of 2024, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 06 months of 2025 was 20.3% against net profit margin 23.4% for 06 months of 2024.

Financial position

As of 30 June 2025, consolidated assets amounted to 92 405 thousand EUR representing increase by 9.4% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2024.

Trade and other receivables increased by 958 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2024 and amounted to 2 164 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2025. Inventory balance increased by 3 269 thousand EUR and amounted to 31 574 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2025.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 6 859 thousand EUR and amounted to 72 852 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2025. Current liabilities decreased by 287 thousand EUR during 06 months of 2025.

Investments

During 06 months of 2025 the Group's investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 368 thousand EUR, in previous year same 476 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 30 June 2025, the Group employed 1 644 employees, including 536 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2024 there were 1 655 employees, including 518 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during 06 months of 2025 amounted 7 885 thousand EUR (7 117 thousand EUR in 06 months 2024). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 419 thousand EUR.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EUR Note 30.06.2025 31.12.2024 Unaudited Audited ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2 5 881 7 683 Short-term deposits over 3 months 2 37 331 32 007 Trade and other receivables 3 2 164 1 206 Prepayments and other tax receivables 3 1 357 1 603 Current loans granted 4 0 Other assets 81 67 Inventories 4 31 574 28 305 Total current assets 78 392 70 871 Non-current assets Non-current receivables 329 271 Investments in associates 96 92 Investments in other shares 217 208 Deferred tax asset 3 676 3 347 Intangible assets 680 649 Investment property 859 837 Property, plant and equipment 5 8 156 8 214 Total non-current assets 14 013 13 618 TOTAL ASSETS 92 405 84 489 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current lease liabilities 1 285 2 252 Trade and other payables 6 6 593 7 031 Tax liabilities 2 541 1 423 Total current liabilities 10 419 10 706 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability 744 715 Non-current lease liabilities 4 369 3 694 Non-current provisions 44 43 Total non-current liabilities 5 157 4 452 Total liabilities 15 576 15 158 Equity Share capital 7 3 600 3 600 Share premium 4 967 4 967 Statutory reserve capital 1 306 1 306 Unrealised exchange rate differences -19 417 -20 495 Retained earnings 82 396 76 615 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 72 852 65 993 Non-controlling interest 3 977 3 338 Total equity 76 829 69 331 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 92 405 84 489

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EUR Note 2Q 2025 2Q 2024 06m 2025 06m 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue from contracts with customers 9 16 412 16 241 28 428 30 145 Cost of goods sold -7 165 -6 841 -13 337 -12 956 Gross Profit 9 247 9 400 15 091 17 189 Distribution expenses -3 210 -3 001 -6 230 -5 773 Administrative expenses -1 389 -1 191 -2 672 -2 454 Other operating income 95 59 158 107 Other operating expenses -184 -253 -386 -507 Operating profit 4 559 5 014 5 961 8 562 Currency exchange income/(expense) -395 916 1 438 865 Other finance income/(expenses) 102 -56 214 72 Net finance income -293 860 1 652 937 Profit (loss) from associates using equity method -5 -2 -12 14 Profit before tax 4 261 5 872 7 601 9 513 Income tax expense -951 -1 002 -1 322 -1 727 Profit for the period 3 310 4 870 6 279 7 786 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent company 3 029 4 499 5 781 7 053 Non-controlling interest 281 371 498 733 Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR) 8 0,08 0,12 0,16 0,20

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EUR Note 2Q 2025 2Q 2024 06m 2025 06m 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Profit for the period 3 310 4 870 6 279 7 786 Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations -696 670 1 219 406 Total other comprehensive income for the period -696 670 1 219 406 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 2 614 5 540 7 498 8 192 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent company 2 462 5 049 6 859 7 313 Non-controlling interest 152 491 639 879

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EUR Note 06m 2025 06m 2024 Cash flow from operating activities Unaudited Unaudited Profit for the period 6 279 7 786 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 1 605 1 493 Share of profit of equity accounted investees 12 -14 Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment 1 10 Net finance income / costs -1 652 -937 Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables 2 3 Provision for inventories 3 1 Income tax expense 1 322 1 727 Change in inventories -3 269 -1 922 Change in trade and other receivables -712 -358 Change in trade and other payables 680 -1 912 Interest paid -7 -48 Income tax paid -783 -1 692 Net cash flow from operating activities 3 481 4 137 Cash flow from investing activities Interest received 820 482 Dividends received 12 8 Purchase of other financial investments -37 100 0 Proceeds from other financial investments 31 800 0 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 7 20 Loans granted -11 0 Proceeds from repayments of loans granted 7 9 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -368 -476 Acquisition of intangible assets -38 -72 Net cash flow from investing activities -4 871 -29 Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 500 4 000 Repayment of borrowings -500 -1 700 Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities -1 207 -1 085 Interest paid on lease liabilities -423 -375 Dividends paid 0 -646 Net cash flow from financing activities -1 630 194 Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents -3 020 4 302 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 2 7 683 32 878 Effect of translation to presentation currency 1 358 1 837 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held -140 -150 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 5 881 38 867

AS Silvano Fashion Group

Phone: +372 6845 000

Email: info@silvanofashion.com