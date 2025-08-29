Anzeige
AS Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q2 and 6m of 2025 (unaudited

Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 6 months of 2025 compared to 6 months of 2024 and 30.06.2025 compared to 31.12.2024 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR06m 202506m 2024Change
Revenue 28 42830 145-5.7%
Gross Profit15 09117 189-12.2%
Operating profit5 9618 562-30.4%
EBITDA7 56610 055-24.8%
Net profit for the period6 2797 786-19.4%
Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company5 7817 053-18.0%
Earnings per share (EUR)0,160,20-20.0%
Operating cash flow for the period3 4814 137-15.9%
in thousands of EUR30.06.202531.12.2024Change
Total assets 92 40584 4899.4%
Total current assets78 39270 87110.6%
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company72 85265 99310.4%
Cash and cash equivalents5 8817 683-23.5%
Short-term deposits over 3 months37 33132 00716.6%
Margin analysis, %06m 202506m 2024Change
Gross profit53,157,0-6.8%
Operating profit21,028,4-26.1%
EBITDA26,633,4-20.4%
Net profit22,125,8-14.3%
Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company20,323,4-13.2%
Financial ratios, %30.06.202531.12.2024Change
ROA12,815,8-19.0%
ROE16,320,6-20.9%
Price to earnings ratio (P/E)4,33,043.3%
Current ratio7,56,613.6%
Quick ratio4,54,012.5%

Financial performance

The Group's sales amounted 28 428 thousand EUR during 06 months of 2025, representing a 5.7% decrease as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, wholesale decreased by 12.7%, measured in EUR.

The Group's gross profit during 06 months of 2025 amounted to 15 091 thousand EUR and decrease by 12.2% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 06 months of 2025 decreased by 6.8% compared to 06 months of 2024. The cost of sold goods increased by 2.9%.

Consolidated operating profit for 06 months of 2025 amounted to 5 961 thousand EUR, compared to 8 562 thousand EUR for 06 months of 2024, decrease by 30.4%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 21.0% for 06 months of 2025 (28.4% for 06 months of 2024). Consolidated EBITDA for 06 months of 2025 decreased by 24.8% and amounted to 7 566 thousand EUR, which is 26.6% in margin terms (10 055 thousand EUR and 33.4% for 06 months of 2024).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 06 months of 2025 amounted 5 781 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 7 053 thousand EUR for 06 months of 2024, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 06 months of 2025 was 20.3% against net profit margin 23.4% for 06 months of 2024.

Financial position

As of 30 June 2025, consolidated assets amounted to 92 405 thousand EUR representing increase by 9.4% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2024.

Trade and other receivables increased by 958 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2024 and amounted to 2 164 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2025. Inventory balance increased by 3 269 thousand EUR and amounted to 31 574 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2025.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 6 859 thousand EUR and amounted to 72 852 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2025. Current liabilities decreased by 287 thousand EUR during 06 months of 2025.

Investments

During 06 months of 2025 the Group's investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 368 thousand EUR, in previous year same 476 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 30 June 2025, the Group employed 1 644 employees, including 536 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2024 there were 1 655 employees, including 518 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during 06 months of 2025 amounted 7 885 thousand EUR (7 117 thousand EUR in 06 months 2024). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 419 thousand EUR.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EURNote30.06.202531.12.2024
UnauditedAudited
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents25 8817 683
Short-term deposits over 3 months237 33132 007
Trade and other receivables32 1641 206
Prepayments and other tax receivables31 3571 603
Current loans granted 40
Other assets 8167
Inventories431 57428 305
Total current assets 78 39270 871
Non-current assets
Non-current receivables 329271
Investments in associates 9692
Investments in other shares 217208
Deferred tax asset 3 6763 347
Intangible assets 680649
Investment property 859837
Property, plant and equipment58 1568 214
Total non-current assets 14 01313 618
TOTAL ASSETS 92 40584 489
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Current lease liabilities 1 2852 252
Trade and other payables66 5937 031
Tax liabilities 2 5411 423
Total current liabilities 10 41910 706
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liability 744715
Non-current lease liabilities 4 3693 694
Non-current provisions 4443
Total non-current liabilities 5 1574 452
Total liabilities 15 57615 158
Equity
Share capital73 6003 600
Share premium 4 9674 967
Statutory reserve capital 1 3061 306
Unrealised exchange rate differences -19 417-20 495
Retained earnings 82 39676 615
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 72 85265 993
Non-controlling interest 3 9773 338
Total equity 76 82969 331
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 92 40584 489

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EURNote2Q 20252Q 202406m 202506m 2024
UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
Revenue from contracts with customers916 41216 24128 42830 145
Cost of goods sold -7 165-6 841-13 337-12 956
Gross Profit 9 2479 40015 09117 189
Distribution expenses -3 210-3 001-6 230-5 773
Administrative expenses -1 389-1 191-2 672-2 454
Other operating income 9559158107
Other operating expenses -184-253-386-507
Operating profit 4 5595 0145 9618 562
Currency exchange income/(expense) -3959161 438865
Other finance income/(expenses) 102-5621472
Net finance income -2938601 652937
Profit (loss) from associates using equity method -5-2-1214
Profit before tax 4 2615 8727 6019 513
Income tax expense -951-1 002-1 322-1 727
Profit for the period 3 3104 8706 2797 786
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Parent company 3 0294 4995 7817 053
Non-controlling interest 281371498733
Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR)80,080,120,160,20

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EURNote2Q 20252Q 202406m 202506m 2024
UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
Profit for the period 3 3104 8706 2797 786
Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations -6966701 219406
Total other comprehensive income for the period -6966701 219406
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 2 6145 5407 4988 192
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Parent company 2 4625 0496 8597 313
Non-controlling interest 152491639879

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EURNote06m 202506m 2024
Cash flow from operating activities UnauditedUnaudited
Profit for the period 6 2797 786
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 1 6051 493
Share of profit of equity accounted investees 12-14
Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment 110
Net finance income / costs -1 652-937
Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables 23
Provision for inventories 31
Income tax expense 1 3221 727
Change in inventories -3 269-1 922
Change in trade and other receivables -712-358
Change in trade and other payables 680-1 912
Interest paid -7-48
Income tax paid -783-1 692
Net cash flow from operating activities 3 4814 137
Cash flow from investing activities
Interest received 820482
Dividends received 128
Purchase of other financial investments -37 1000
Proceeds from other financial investments 31 8000
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 720
Loans granted -110
Proceeds from repayments of loans granted 79
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -368-476
Acquisition of intangible assets -38-72
Net cash flow from investing activities -4 871-29
Cash flow from financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings 5004 000
Repayment of borrowings -500-1 700
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities -1 207-1 085
Interest paid on lease liabilities -423-375
Dividends paid 0-646
Net cash flow from financing activities -1 630194
Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents -3 0204 302
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period27 68332 878
Effect of translation to presentation currency 1 3581 837
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held -140-150
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 5 88138 867

AS Silvano Fashion Group
Phone: +372 6845 000
Email: info@silvanofashion.com


