Decorative Foils Market worth $3,291.0 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. , Aug. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Decorative Foils Market by Product Type (PVC Foils, Polyester Foils, Paper-based Foils), Application (Cabinets, Furniture, Flooring, Wall Panels, Counter Tops), End User (Residential, Non-residential, Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", is projected to reach USD 3,291.0 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.8% from USD 2,599.8 million in 2025.

The increasing number of construction and renovation projects, rising urbanization, and growing disposable incomes are fueling the decorative foils market, especially in the developing Asia Pacific region. Technological advances in digital printing and lamination enable greater design flexibility and durability, while the growing demand for sustainable, customizable, and cost-effective interior designs continues to drive market growth.

"Residential to account largest share of decorative foils market during forecast period, in terms of value"

Residential is the largest segment with rapid growth of any application in terms of value due to the economic preference for affordable, aesthetic, versatile, and durable interior solutions for new housing and home renovation projects. The industry shows substantial growth potential due to rapid urbanization, along with steadily rising disposable incomes and strong preferences for low-disruption, quick renovations. In all homes, decorative foils are often the first choice for furniture, kitchen cabinets, and wall panel renovations. Opportunities in the residential segment remain strong and will be driven further by the continued development of housing infrastructure in emerging markets and the rise of renovation trends in developed markets.

"Transportation to be second-fastest growing application in decorative foils market during forecast period, in terms of value"

The transportation segment is among the second fastest-growing applications of decorative foils due to increasing demand for decorative foils in automotive interiors and exteriors, both for aesthetic appeal and surface durability. Growth drivers for the use of decorative foils in transportation include rising global automotive production, the growing demand for customized vehicle wraps, and new printing technologies that support the use of decorative foils by offering better value and attractive surface finishes that also provide surface protection. The growth of global automotive manufacturing in emerging markets further supports the increased use of decorative foils in the transportation sector.

"North America to account second-largest share of decorative foils market, in terms of value"

North America holds the second-largest share after Asia Pacific in the value of the decorative foils market due to its significant industrial base, especially in automotive, construction, aerospace, and electronics. Growth in the region is driven by rising living standards, ongoing renovations of residential and commercial properties, and a growing demand for durable, visually appealing surface finishes. The increased adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies and substantial investments in remodeling residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects in the US and Canada ensure that the North American decorative foils market will remain sizable.

Key Players



Acquisitions and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. Key players in the decorative foils market include Toppan Holdings Inc (Toppan Interamerica) (US), Schattdecor (Germany), SURTECO GmbH (Germany), Taghleef Industries (UAE), Kronoplus Limited (UK), Ahlstrom (Finland), Felix Schoeller (Germany), INTERPRINT GmbH (Germany), Impress Decor Inc (US), and Olon Industries Inc (Malta).

