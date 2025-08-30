BANGKOK, TH / ACCESS Newswire / August 30, 2025 / The global crypto community often speaks of "real-world impact," but rarely is it demonstrated as boldly as today. Acme Worawat, known to many as the Crypto Billionaire, together with the decentralized community of ACET Warriors, has pledged to donate 100 million baht ($2.8 million) worth of advanced demining robots to the Royal Thai Army.

The initiative will deliver the DOK-ING MV-4 Remote Controlled Mine Clearance System, cutting-edge technology from Croatia, to aid in the safe removal of landmines along the Thai-Cambodian border - areas that remain deadly remnants of past conflicts.

For Acme and the ACET Warriors, this is not about financial gain or publicity, but about harnessing the power of collective action in crypto communities to solve pressing human problems.

" ACET is not just a coin - it is the people," said Acme Worawat. "Landmines don't care who you are. They've stolen lives and limbs from countless Thais. With this donation, we want to show the world that crypto-powered communities can do more than trade tokens - they can save lives."

The DOK-ING MV-4, remotely operated up to 1,500 meters away, can withstand explosions and hostile terrain while clearing landmines at speeds of 3-5 kilometers per hour. By deploying it, soldiers will no longer need to risk their lives in frontline demining operations, ensuring safer futures for communities trapped in mine-affected areas.

The ACET Warriors - a global community united by the ACET ($ACT) ecosystem - played a central role in this donation effort, embodying their ethos that decentralized finance should empower people to take humanitarian action.

This landmark initiative sets a precedent for how crypto communities can extend their influence far beyond markets, proving that blockchain movements, when aligned with human values, can have a direct and measurable impact on saving lives.

