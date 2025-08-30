RWR's Clay Millican & Tony Schumacher Positioned for Top Fuel Glory with Associate Sponsor Keen's Buildings

Keen's Buildings Join Rick Ware Racing as an Associate Sponsor: Clay Millican and Tony Schumacher Poised to Chase Top Fuel Glory at the 71st Annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals

LIVE OAK, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 30, 2025 / Keen's Buildings today announced a dual-driver partnership with Rick Ware Racing (RWR) for drag racing's biggest weekend, the 71st annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Keen's Buildings will support defending U.S. Nationals Top Fuel winner Clay Millican and eight-time Top Fuel world champion Tony Schumacher, Top Fuel's all-time wins leader and the most successful driver in U.S. Nationals history.

"Keen's Buildings is proud to sponsor Clay Millican and Tony Schumacher with Rick Ware Racing for the sport's most prestigious event," said Kevin Keen, owner of Keen's Buildings. "Clay is returning to Indy as the defending champion, and Tony's record at the 'Big Go' speaks for itself. Backing two proven contenders under the RWR banner reflects our company's commitment to performance, reliability, and American craftsmanship."

RWR enters Indy with momentum and a two car Top Fuel attack. Millican delivered RWR its first U.S. Nationals Top Fuel win last season and returns to defend that title. Schumacher makes his 2025 debut with RWR at Indy, bringing a sport-record 10 U.S. Nationals victories to the lineup. NHRA's official preview notes that, with Millican's defending winner status and Schumacher's Indy pedigree, RWR is poised for success in Top Fuel this weekend.

Broadcast & On Track Schedule (Eastern Time)

Track Schedule Friday, Aug. 29: One Top Fuel qualifying session at 6:15 p.m. ET Saturday, Aug. 30: Two sessions at 12:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. ET Sunday, Aug. 31: Final two sessions at 12:00 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. ET Final Eliminations:Monday, Sept. 1 at 10:00 a.m. ET (Schedule subject to change; check event updates.)

Television Coverage Sunday, Aug. 31 (FS1): Qualifying shows at 9:30 a.m. ET and 6:30 p.m. ET Monday, Sept. 1: Eliminations on FS1 at 12:00 p.m. ET , then FOX at 2:00 p.m. ET (Check local listings.)



Why This Indy Matters

The 71st Annual "Big Go." Indy is the NHRA's crown jewel and the final race of the regular season before the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Winning here defines legacies.

RWR's Two-Pronged Nitro Effort. Millican is the defending U.S. Nationals Top Fuel winner, while Schumacher owns 10 career Indy Top Fuel wins-the most by any driver at this event-and is Top Fuel's all-time wins leader.

Star Power Meets Form. NHRA's own race preview highlights that with Millican's 2024 Indy triumph and Schumacher's return in RWR colors, RWR has a formidable shot at the Top Fuel title this weekend.

"Indy is the one every driver wants," Kevin Keen added. "We're thrilled to stand behind RWR and two of the sport's most accomplished racers as they pursue another Wally on Labor Day."

Event & Fan Information

Fans can find tickets and full event details for the Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals (Aug. 27-Sept. 1, 2025) at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Sources for racing/TV information: NHRA.com event previews and schedule pages; local and national TV listings corroborating broadcast windows.

SOURCE: Keen's Buildings

