Near infrared Imaging Market worth US$2.07 billion by 2030 with 10.6% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Near infrared Imaging Market, valued at US$9.69 billion in 2023, stood at US$1.25 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 10.6% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$2.07 billion by the end of the period. The key factors contributing to market growth include the increasing number of surgical procedures globally, advantages of near-infrared imaging over conventional visualization methods, technological advancements in near-infrared imaging modalities, and adoption of hybrid near-infrared imaging modalities for surgical guidance and molecular imaging. Furthermore, the growth potential for major players in emerging economies and the use of blockchain for the distribution and storage of medical images could underline the growth of the market in the coming years.

Additionally, emerging markets are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=174869738

Browse in-depth TOC on "Near infrared Imaging Market"

421 - Tables

64 - Figures

408 - Pages

By product, the device segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The device segment comprises fluorescence imaging systems and fluorescence & bioluminescence imaging systems. Key factors driving the growth of the device segment during this period include the advantages offered by this segment, including high-image resolution, high sensitivity, and real-time image guidance during surgeries.

By application, in 2024, the clinical imaging segment accounted for the largest market share. The Near IR imaging market is categorized into preclinical imaging, clinical imaging, and medical imaging. Key factors such as the advancements in fluorescence imaging for clinical applications and the increasing adoption of this imaging modality, owing to the advantages offered by this technique, are expected to drive the market growth of this segment in the coming years.

By geography, The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of ~12% in the near IR imaging market. This region includes countries such as China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore. The growth of the near IR imaging market is driven by the large patient population, the rising geriatric population, rapid economic growth, and increasing disposable income in the region.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=174869738

As of 2024, the leading companies in the near IR imaging market include Stryker (US), KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Leica Microsystems (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), LI-COR Biotech (US), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Quest Medical Imaging B.V. (Netherlands), and Merck KGaA (Germany).

Stryker (US):

Stryker has a strong background and expertise in the field of medical imaging. The company has extensive knowledge and experience in developing and manufacturing advanced imaging systems, which can be leveraged to produce near-infrared imaging devices. Stryker is also known for its commitment to technological innovation. The company invests in R&D to stay at the forefront of medical device advancements, develops cutting-edge technologies, and integrates them into its near-infrared imaging systems, ensuring the company is equipped with the latest features and capabilities. Stryker acquired MOLLI Surgical Inc. in July 2024, to add to its portfolio in near-infrared imaging. This acquisition combines the existing near-infrared imaging solutions of Stryker with surgical solutions of MOLLI Surgical in breast cancer care to strengthen its intraoperative imaging capabilities.

Leica Microsystems (US)

Leica Microsystems is one of the leading providers of advanced surgical visualization products. The company was the first to receive the FDA 510(k) clearance for a microscope for intra-operative angiography (FL800) and the first company offering a surgical microscope to integrate the three types of fluorescence capabilities (FL400, FL560, FL800) in a single product, TriFluoro. Leica constantly invests in R&D and partners with neurosurgeons to bring new, technologically advanced products. Additionally, Leica has sales and service organizations in 20 countries, with an international network of distribution partners in over 100 countries. Leica Microsystems released Mateo FL, an AI-powered digital fluorescence microscope, its advanced NIR fluorescence imaging platform, which integrates machine learning for improved tissue identification during surgery. It utilizes dual CMOS sensors to capture visible and fluorescent images simultaneously, enabling real-time mode switching and the overlay of pseudo-color ICG fluorescence on color or monochrome visuals.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Optical Imaging Market

Top 10 Medical Device Technologies Market

Diagnostic Imaging Market

X-Ray Detectors Market

Digital X-ray Market

Get access to the latest updates on Near infrared imaging Companies and Near infrared Imaging Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/near-infrared-imaging-market-worth-us2-07-billion-by-2030-with-10-6-cagr--marketsandmarkets-302541855.html