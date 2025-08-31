Anzeige
Sonntag, 31.08.2025
ACCESS Newswire
31.08.2025 02:26 Uhr
200 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hobby Smart Cases: Hobby Smart Case Announces Kickstarter Launch of the World's First Smart Storage for Graded Cards

  • GPS tracking, climate sensors, LED locators, and an mobile app-powered inventory system-built for collectors who demand more than a shoebox

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 30, 2025 / Collectors are getting a major upgrade. With the explosion of graded sports cards, Pokémon, and TCG collectibles, Hobby Smart Case has created the first smart storage system for slabs - combining rugged protection with advanced technology. The Kickstarter campaign launches September 9, 2025, with VIP early access already available.

Hobby Smart Case - Pro 75

Hobby Smart Case - Pro 75
Hobby Smart Case - Pro 75 Display & Organize Holds up to 75 graded slabs Ideal for home or travel use Perfect for mid-size collections across sports or TCG Easy access for regularly used inventory

The Hobby Smart Case features a waterproof, crushproof shell with GPS, LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth tracking, climate monitoring with real-time alerts, and a LED slot locator system for instant card access. Through its companion app (iPhone, iPad, Android), collectors can scan slabs, assign them to slots, track market values, and manage multiple cases in one digital hub.

Collectors React

  • "Your product is a game changer - just letting you know that off the rip!" - The CardFella's Page

  • "This case changes all that - sleek, trackable, and integrated with an app so I always know where my cards are. It's the professional setup I've been waiting for." - Tom Cobb, Collector

Why It Matters

  • Peace of mind: Location tracking + theft deterrence

  • Condition protection: Temperature & humidity alerts

  • Travel-ready: TSA-approved smart locks for shows and flights

  • Smarter collecting: Real-time market data built into the app

"Cards worth thousands don't belong in shoeboxes or flimsy cases," said Brian Katz, Founder. "The Hobby Smart Case gives collectors true control and confidence."

Get Early Access

  • VIP reservations: presale.hobbysmartcase.com

  • Kickstarter prelaunch: Kickstarter Prelaunch

About Hobby Smart Case

Hobby Smart Case is redefining card-collecting storage with a smart, secure ecosystem that protects, organizes, and tracks graded slabs-at home, in transit, and at shows.

U.S. patent pending (Application No. 18/652,900).
Website: www.hobbysmartcase.com

Media Contact
Brian Katz, Founder
brian@hobbysmartcases.com
954-531-9696

Contact Information

Brian Katz
Founder & CEO
brian@hobbysmartcases.com
(954)-531-9696

.

SOURCE: Hobby Smart Cases



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/hobby-smart-case-announces-kickstarter-launch-of-the-worlds-first-smar-1067227

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
