Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2025) - inventionINDEX, a newly developed AI-powered innovation metric, has officially launched, providing the first monthly sentiment grade on the "innovation health" of all 50 U.S. states. Based on over 1,500 studies conducted across a five-year period, the Index connects patent production with state and national GDP, offering policymakers, businesses, and universities a clear view of how intellectual property drives economic growth.

Using insights from this comprehensive study, inventionINDEX is spearheading a proposal to Congress for a Patent Funding Initiative, a federal grant program aimed at accelerating patent creation, fostering university-industry collaboration, and strengthening America's competitive edge in innovation.

Key Features of inventionINDEX

Real-Time Innovation Measurement - Tracks monthly patent activity across all 50 U.S. states.

Economic Correlation - Establishes a measurable link between patent production and GDP growth.

Policy-Oriented Design - Built to inform legislation and guide targeted innovation funding.

The Proposed Patent Funding Initiative

The legislative proposal tied to inventionINDEX includes:

Targeted Grants - Up to $50,000 per international patent family to offset the high costs of patent filing.

University Collaboration - Applicants must include at least one U.S. academic as a co-inventor, ensuring stronger ties between research and industry.

Support for New IP - Funding eligibility requires companies to exceed their two-year rolling average of patent output, incentivizing genuine innovation.

"InventionINDEX proves the direct connection between patent activity and economic prosperity," said Damian Smyth, CEO of inventionINDEX. "We believe targeted, non-dilutive funding for patent creation is one of the most impactful ways to strengthen America's economy, particularly as AI accelerates the pace of innovation."

Why It Matters

Data-Driven Legislation - Moves beyond economic theory with actionable policy solutions.

Non-Dilutive Funding - Helps startups and businesses innovate without giving up equity.

National Competitiveness - Positions the U.S. to maintain leadership in global innovation.

inventionINDEX has also established a policy think-tank dedicated to patent grant initiatives, with the goal of demonstrating to Congress that strategic investment in patent development can yield substantial long-term GDP growth.

Availability

The full index, methodology, and legislative proposal are publicly accessible at www.inventionindex.com.

About inventionINDEX

inventionINDEX is a U.S.-based innovation metric platform that applies AI-driven analysis to patent production data, correlating intellectual property activity with state and national economic growth. With a mission to drive smarter policy and expand access to innovation funding, inventionINDEX provides both a measurement framework and a legislative roadmap for strengthening America's innovation economy.

