Plantations International Holdings PTE. LTD.: Plantations International Receives Rainforest Alliance Certification

BANGKOK, TH / ACCESS Newswire / August 30, 2025 / It's official, Plantations International Thailand has become the first and only mango producer in all of Asia to be certified under the Rainforest Alliance Sustainable Agriculture Standard, a milestone that marks a major step forward for sustainability in tropical fruit production.

This certification didn't happen overnight. It took months of preparation, audits, real changes on the ground-and a serious commitment to doing things better, for both people and planet. And now, we're proud to say: we've done it. We've joined a select group of global producers who meet one of the most respected standards in the agricultural world.

But let's be clear, this isn't just about prestige for Plantations International. It's about access. European supermarkets, some of the largest buyers of mangoes globally, are no longer merely asking for sustainable sourcing. They're demanding it. If your produce isn't Rainforest Alliance certified, you're simply not getting through the door anymore. For us, that meant one thing: adapt, or get left behind.

And it's not just the retailers. Today's consumers, especially in Europe, want to know more than what something costs or where it's from. They want to know how it was grown. Did Plantations International respect the environment? Were workers treated fairly? Is the farming model future-proof? The Rainforest Alliance seal answers these questions, with transparency and credibility that can't be faked.

We didn't take this on because it was easy. We took it on because it mattered.

For Plantations International's clients, this certification offers more than reassurance; it opens up new markets, strengthens pricing power, and boosts brand trust in a way that's becoming increasingly hard to come by in today's competitive agri-export space.

Plantations International is now the only company in Thailand and the only mango producer in Asia to hold this certification. It's a powerful differentiator. And it reinforces what we've believed all along: that sustainability and profitability don't have to be at odds. In fact, they should go hand in hand.

This milestone positions our mango operations at the forefront of responsible agriculture, not just in Thailand, but across the entire region. It brings tangible value to our partners, distributors, and investors, and most importantly, it reflects who we are as a business.

We're here to lead. And this is just the beginning.

