Santana Equestrian Private Financial, Inc. - Material Event Disclosure

On August 30, 2025, Santana Equestrian Private Financial, Inc. ("SEQP" or the "Company") and its operating partner, Immaculate Ways Inc. (d/b/a Activium Soil), filed a Motion to Dismiss and Comprehensive Response in Florida DEP Office of General Counsel Case No. 25-1566

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 30, 2025 / Item 1. Description of the Material Event

On August 30, 2025, Santana Equestrian Private Financial, Inc. ("SEQP" or the "Company") and its operating partner, Immaculate Ways Inc. (d/b/a Activium Soil), filed a Motion to Dismiss and Comprehensive Response in Florida DEP Office of General Counsel Case No. 25-1566. This filing responds to an environmental petition pending before the Florida Department of Environmental Protection ("DEP") regarding SEQP's equestrian manure recycling operations. SEQP is seeking dismissal of the petition and has presented a detailed rebuttal of its allegations, maintaining that the petition is without merit and that the Company's activities have been conducted lawfully. The action marks an important legal step by SEQP to vigorously defend its farm-based soil production program and ensure the continuity of its operations while the regulatory review is underway.

Item 2. Legal Basis and Positive Regulatory Position

SEQP believes it is operating from a strong legal position grounded in recent Florida legislation and established agricultural protections. House Bill 211 (2025), which took effect on July 1, 2025, clarifies that a bona fide farm's handling of its products - including the collection, storage, processing, and distribution of farm products - is an agricultural activity that government authorities may not improperly restrict[1]. This new law confirms that SEQP's manure composting and soil distribution are considered legitimate farm operations, not something subject to arbitrary local prohibition. In parallel, Florida's Right to Farm Act (Fla. Stat. §823.14) expressly preempts local governments from enforcing ordinances or policies that "prohibit, restrict, regulate, or otherwise limit" farm operations on bona fide agricultural land, so long as those operations follow applicable best management practices[2]. This provides an additional layer of legal protection for SEQP's equestrian waste-to-fertilizer activities as customary farming practices.

At the state regulatory level, SEQP's position is further supported by Florida DEP's organics recycling rules (Chapter 62-709, F.A.C.). Under Rule 62-709, equine manure that is composted as part of normal farming operations is exempt from solid waste permit requirements - provided the manure is put to beneficial agricultural use and does not create public nuisance or environmental harm[3]. Farms that distribute compost off-site are governed by streamlined "reuse" regulations (e.g. testing and record-keeping under Rules 62-709.530-.600) rather than a full solid waste facility permit[4]. In practice, this means SEQP's manure recycling program qualifies as lawful agricultural recycling of organic biomass, rather than unpermitted waste disposal. Citing these laws and regulations (HB 211, the Right to Farm Act, and Rule 62-709), the Company's legal filings assert that its Activium Soil operations are squarely within the bounds of Florida law, exempt from solid waste facility permitting and shielded from unfounded regulatory constraints.

Item 3. Operational Continuity - "Delivery Services Partner" Program

SEQP has taken proactive steps to ensure uninterrupted waste removal and service continuity for its clients amid the regulatory proceedings. Through its Activium Soil division and partners, the Company launched a "Delivery Services Partner Program" coordinating with licensed manure haulers to service over 400 equestrian farms and facilities across Palm Beach County. This program formalizes collaboration with manure transport providers to guarantee that horse stalls at client locations are cleaned and the manure is hauled away on schedule, twice daily, seven days a week, without disruption. By maintaining consistent manure collection logistics, SEQP is protecting the community from any "emergency biomass buildup" that could occur if waste extraction were interrupted.

The scale of equine waste in the region underscores the importance of this continuity. During the winter high season, Wellington (a major equestrian community in Palm Beach County) is home to roughly 12,000 horses, which can produce over 17 million pounds of manure per month (an estimated 612,000 pounds per day in peak periods)[5][6]. Local officials have warned that if even one major manure disposal outlet ceases operation, the area could face a critical accumulation of waste with potential public health and environmental impacts[7]. SEQP's partnership network of haulers and on-farm waste bins ensures that manure is continuously removed from barns and sent for processing, thereby preventing any dangerous backlog of organic waste in the community. This not only safeguards local horse farms from sanitation and odor issues, but also helps protect sensitive ecosystems (like the nearby Everglades) from nutrient pollution that could occur if manure were left to pile up untreated.

Item 4. Commitment to Compliance and Cooperative Engagement

SEQP reaffirms its full commitment to regulatory compliance and its cooperative approach to working with environmental authorities. The Company operates with a culture of safety, transparency, and accountability, and it welcomes the opportunity to constructively engage with the DEP to resolve the petition. While SEQP is confident that its current operations adhere to the law and environmental best practices, it has also expressed a willingness to cure any potential nonconformities if regulators identify areas for improvement. In its response to the petition, SEQP has pledged to implement any required operational adjustments or obtain any additional clearances that may be deemed necessary to ensure full regulatory alignment.

Throughout this process, SEQP's management has maintained open dialogue with state and local officials. The Company has proactively invested in compliance measures, including regular environmental monitoring, staff training on best management practices, and consultation with agricultural and environmental experts to align its procedures with the latest standards. SEQP is also coordinating closely with its legal and technical advisors to address the DEP's inquiries thoroughly and promptly. By taking a collaborative, solutions-oriented stance, the Company aims to not only resolve the current matter but also to set a high standard for compliance in the agricultural recycling sector. SEQP will continue to keep regulators and stakeholders informed, and it remains dedicated to operating within both the letter and spirit of the law. In summary, the Company stands ready to work hand-in-hand with authorities to ensure that all facets of its Activium Soil program meet or exceed environmental and safety requirements, reinforcing the trust of the community and regulators in SEQP's operations.

Item 5. Materiality of Legal Proceedings and Risk Factors

As a publicly traded issuer, SEQP recognizes that the initiation of this regulatory action and its ongoing status constitute a material event that warrants disclosure to shareholders. The Company is therefore taking the proactive step of informing the market about the situation and its potential implications. While SEQP remains confident in a favorable resolution of OGC Case No. 25-1566, investors should be aware of several risk considerations associated with the proceeding, including but not limited to:

Reputational Impact: The environmental petition and any related publicity could influence public perception of SEQP. Negative characterizations of the Company's manure processing site (even if unfounded) may impact SEQP's reputation in the equestrian and agricultural communities. The Company is actively managing communications to correct misinformation, but some reputational risk remains until the matter is resolved.

Market and Share Price Volatility: Regulatory uncertainties can lead to stock trading volatility . News of the DEP action or speculation about potential outcomes may cause fluctuations in SEQP's share price or trading volume. The Company cannot predict short-term market reactions and advises investors to consider this volatility when making investment decisions.

Operational and Contractual Risks: If the petition were not resolved favorably, there could be implications for SEQP's ongoing operations. For example, the Company's agricultural lease for the land used in its recycling program could be at risk if operations are deemed non-compliant. Similarly, vendor contracts - such as agreements with manure haulers and service providers in the Delivery Partner Program - might be jeopardized or subject to renegotiation in the event of enforced operational changes. SEQP is mitigating these risks by keeping partners apprised of the situation and exploring contingency plans as needed.

Investor and Partnership Considerations: SEQP's current and prospective investor partnerships (including any asset-backed financing arrangements or joint ventures in its agricultural projects) could experience delays or revisions pending clarity on the regulatory outcome. Some institutional or strategic investors may adopt a "wait-and-see" approach until the matter is cleared, which could impact the timing of funding or expansion initiatives in the near term. The Company is working to reassure its partners through transparency and by highlighting the strong legal basis for its case.

By disclosing these factors, SEQP is aiming to provide full transparency about the potential impacts of the DEP proceeding on the Company's business and market position. It should be noted that SEQP has adequate insurance and reserves in place that it believes are sufficient to cover legal expenses and any remediation costs, should they arise. The Company will continue to monitor the situation closely and will promptly update the public and investors if any material developments occur (for example, a ruling on the Motion to Dismiss or any settlement discussions). SEQP's management and Board of Directors consider the resolution of this matter a top priority and are actively overseeing risk mitigation efforts to protect shareholder value.

Item 6. Strategic Outlook - Opportunity to Formalize Operations and Advance Mission

SEQP does not view this regulatory review as merely a challenge to overcome, but also as an opportunity to strengthen and formalize its operations under Florida's environmental framework. The Company is prepared to work within the DEP process to achieve any needed confirmations or approvals that will officially recognize its manure composting and organic fertilizer production activities as compliant components of the state's organics recycling program. Successfully navigating the DEP petition can ultimately serve to validate SEQP's innovative business model, providing regulatory certainty that will support the Company's long-term expansion and investment plans. In essence, this is a chance to convert a temporary hurdle into a platform for operational improvement and legitimacy: by obtaining explicit regulatory backing for its Activium Soil program, SEQP can solidify its role as a licensed leader in agricultural waste recycling.

Moreover, the Company sees the alignment with regulators as directly furthering its core mission. SEQP's mission has always been to bridge the gap between traditional farming, waste management, and sustainability - delivering tangible environmental benefits (like reduced waste and healthier soils) alongside positive economic returns[8]. The resolution of this case will enable SEQP to more effectively contribute to national food and soil security goals through its recycling activities. By converting equine manure and other organic biomass into nutrient-rich soil amendments, SEQP is addressing two critical needs: reducing waste going to landfills and replenishing agricultural soils with organic matter. This "waste-to-resource" approach exemplifies the circular economy model encouraged by environmental experts, wherein organic waste is recycled into a valuable product (compost/fertilizer) that enhances soil health and farm productivity[9]. Healthier, carbon-rich soils not only improve crop yields and resilience, but also reduce dependence on chemical fertilizers and improve water retention - outcomes that bolster local food production and environmental resilience.

Advancing through the DEP's process will allow SEQP to formalize its contributions to these broader sustainability objectives. The Company is optimistic that by working hand-in-hand with regulators now, it can accelerate the scaling of its sustainable agriculture initiatives in the future. SEQP's ongoing projects - such as its pilot program cultivating açaí palms on Florida farmland using Activium-enhanced soil - underscore the Company's commitment to supporting U.S. food supply chains with innovative farming solutions. Every ton of manure that SEQP composts is a ton of organic material repurposed to enrich soil rather than becoming pollution. In the long run, turning this regulatory scrutiny into a collaborative effort will help SEQP drive forward its vision of "from stable to soil" - demonstrating that the equine industry's by-products can be transformed into an asset for America's agricultural and environmental well-being. Management remains confident, cooperative, and focused on achieving a positive outcome that strengthens both the Company and the community it serves.

Item 7. Forward-Looking Statements

This disclosure contains forward-looking statements relating to legal proceedings, regulatory compliance plans, operational strategies and other future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, due to factors such as regulatory or court decisions, changes in law, market conditions, technical or operational challenges, and other risks beyond the Company's control[10]. Nothing in this report should be regarded as a guarantee of future results.

SEQP undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this disclosure, except as required by law[10]. Investors and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this document are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice.

Contact Information:

Paulo Santana - Chief Executive Officer

Santana Equestrian Private Financial, Inc. (OTC: SEQP)

Email: santanaprivatefinacial@gmail.com

Phone: (561) 308-8206

Website: www.bioactivium.com[11]

[1] 2025 Bill Summaries - The Florida Senate

https://www.flsenate.gov/Committees/billsummaries/2025/html/3565

[2][3][4] Microsoft Word - Staff Memo dated 7-5-2023 re regulation of barn waste and horse manure

https://mccmeetingspublic.blob.core.usgovcloudapi.net/levyfl-meet-9469bd152a5642a39e6105d54f975170/ITEM-Attachment-001-7c541e8f05ba4a6392b10bbf0b5d44e8.pdf

[5][6][7] Wellington Eyes Progress Solving Manure Woes - Town-Crier Newspaper

https://gotowncrier.com/2019/07/wellington-eyes-progress-solving-manure-woes/

[8] SEQP Launches $3M Carbon Credit Platform, Achieves OTC Compliance | SEQP Stock News

https://www.stocktitan.net/news/SEQP/asset-backed-esg-commodity-platform-aligned-with-institutional-aqt5432q8541.html

[9] Benefits of Using Compost | US EPA

https://www.epa.gov/sustainable-management-food/benefits-using-compost

[10][11] Beverage Maker TSL Merges With SEQP, Adds 25-Acre Blue Agave Farm | SEQP Stock News

https://www.stocktitan.net/news/SEQP/otc-markets-group-material-event-disclosure-santana-equestrian-bemua8xazcfh.html

SOURCE: Santana Equestrian Private Financial, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/santana-equestrian-private-financial-inc.-material-event-disclosure-otc-seqp-1067228