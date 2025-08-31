Bangkok, Thailand--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2025) - The team behind the nonfiction feature "Prince of Eurasia: Monotheism and Devils" today announced plans for a global release later this year, following a previously postponed premiere. The project-led by Islamic cleric Papa Islammirza (also known as "Prince Oak Oakleyski" or the "Eurasian Prince")-examines classical monotheism through historical references, personal narratives, and scholarly commentary across multiple languages. A companion e-book expanding on the film's themes has been published and is available on major international platforms.





Positioned as a dialogue-driven documentary, the film blends life stories, history, and philosophy, with particular attention to parallels between Buddhist concepts and Sunni Sufi Islam as taught within Papa Islammirza's Islam Oak academy. It aims to bridge cultural perspectives from East and West and foster interfaith conversations among pan-Asian audiences.

"This is a focused, largely talk-based exploration that fuses lived experience with theology and history," said executive producer Papa Islammirza, noting the film's emphasis on clear, accessible discourse for a broad audience.

At the center of the narrative is Papa Islammirza himself, portrayed as a reclusive Sunni Sufi cleric whose traditional values keep him out of the social-media spotlight. The documentary also discusses claims and teachings presented by the subject, including discussions of spiritual lineage and the figure of al-Khidr, framing them within the film's broader exploration of belief, scripture, and mysticism.

Beyond the screen, the companion book deepens the project's inquiry into Eurasian traditions and metaphysical ideas, including discussions of supernatural entities and the shared quest for truth, inner peace, and spiritual growth across faiths. According to the project team, the English-language factual script that underpins the documentary has been published as an e-book and is available for purchase.

Release timing & availability:

Film: Global release slated for later in 2025 ; final premiere date to be announced.

Global release slated for ; final premiere date to be announced. Book: Companion e-book currently available on leading digital retailers.

About "Prince of Eurasia: Monotheism and Devils"

"Prince of Eurasia" is a feature documentary that engages with the theological ideas of classical monotheism, interfaith resonances, and Eurasian cultural histories through interviews, lectures, and research commentary. The film is directed by and features Papa Islammirza ("Prince Oak Oakleyski") and collaborators described as international scholars.

