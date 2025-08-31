Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, listed AKEDO (AKE) at 12:00 (UTC) on August 21, 2025. The AKE/USDT trading pair is accessible at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ake_usdt





Introducing AKEDO: AI + Web3 Gaming Infrastructure for Everyone

AKEDO is building the world's first modular multi-agent AI framework tailored specifically for decentralized, user-generated games. Designed to remove the barriers to game development, AKEDO allows anyone to create, customize, and deploy engaging game worlds in just two minutes - powered entirely by natural language.

From hobbyists to professional designers, AKEDO's intuitive AI agents assist users across every stage of the creative process: writing narratives, defining rules, adjusting balance, generating assets, and integrating crypto-native rewards. This democratizes access to game development and creates a new on-chain ecosystem where every interaction, decision, and reward is verifiable, personalized, and ownable.

Modular AI Agents: Create Games by Prompting

AKEDO's core innovation lies in its multi-agent architecture, which assigns unique responsibilities to four intelligent agents:

World Builders : Use LLM-driven prompts to design maps and environments

Rule Designers : Define and deploy game mechanics without code

Balancers : Automatically detect unfair meta and optimize game logic

Storytellers: Build immersive plots and questlines using generative AI

This cooperative AI stack ensures every game produced is coherent, interactive, and balanced, while giving users unprecedented control through on-chain customization.

Web3-Native Gameplay: Real Ownership, Real Progress

AKEDO games are inherently Web3-native. Players' on-chain wallets influence how characters evolve, how environments respond, and what rewards are unlocked. Through a combination of deterministic state transitions and crypto-native design patterns, AKEDO introduces several key innovations:

Replayable wallet-based storylines

Multi-modal engagement (play, build, trade)

Zero-code game monetization using NFTs & tokens

On-chain traceability for AI outputs and moderation

All gameplay is recorded and validated on AKEDO's infrastructure, ensuring security, interoperability, and composability with the broader Web3 gaming landscape.

Backed by AAA Talent and Web3 Builders

AKEDO is built by a veteran team of developers with experience at Tencent's Lightspeed Studios, TiMi Studio Group, and leading Web3 gaming protocols. Their prior work includes global hits such as PUBG Mobile, CrossFire, and Honor of Kings - games that collectively generated over $10 billion in revenue and reached hundreds of millions of users.

With deep expertise in both game mechanics and blockchain scalability, the team is now focused on delivering a next-generation, decentralized content platform for AI-native gaming.

Tokenomics

The AKEDO ecosystem is powered by its native utility token $AKE, which serves multiple roles within the protocol and platform:

Prompt Payments : Users pay $AKE to prompt the AI to generate game assets

Publishing Rights : Game creators stake $AKE to publish and promote their games

Ecosystem Incentives : Players and node operators earn $AKE through participation

Liquidity Access: Used to bootstrap liquidity for in-game tokens

Token Allocation:

31.5% - Community (staking, play-to-earn, content rewards)

25% - Strategic Investors

17.5% - Ecosystem Growth and Grants

15% - Core Contributors

5% - Advisors

5% - Initial DEX/CEX Liquidity

1% - Airdrops

Vesting periods range from 12 to 48 months with structured cliffs to ensure long-term alignment among stakeholders.

Roadmap Highlights

Q3 2025 - Testnet release of game creation module, AI refinement, and beta campaigns

Q4 2025 - Launchpad integration, NFT market opening, AI game showcase tournament

Q1 2026 - Full DAO governance rollout and composable SDK for external devs

Q2 2026 - Mobile app release and cross-chain bridge to other L2s

Learn More about AKEDO (AKE)

Website: https://akedo.fun/

X: https://x.com/akedofun

Telegram: t.me/akedofun

Whitepaper: https://akedo-1.gitbook.io/akedo-whitepaper

