Sonntag, 31.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wie SuperBuzz am Freitag parabolisch durchstartete - und warum das erst der Anfang sein könnte
ACCESS Newswire
31.08.2025 17:02 Uhr
Black Book Research: AI Clinical Documentation Adoption Surges, but ROI Hinges on Governance

Largest Health Systems AI 2025 comprehensive survey to date highlights adoption momentum and governance gap in U.S. hospitals

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2025 / Black Book Research today released findings from seven independent surveys conducted Q1-Q3 2025 on the current use of AI in clinical documentation. Drawing on feedback from more than 7,800 participants at 554 hospitals and 629 large practices, the comprehensive study captures the real-world experience of clinicians, IT professionals, HIM specialists, and financial leaders as AI moves from pilot projects to daily workflows.

While the industry narrative around AI often focuses on hype, this research centers the voices of the people using the tools. Their firsthand experiences provide a candid snapshot of where AI is delivering on its promise, where adoption is still uneven, and how organizations can accelerate value.

Key Findings

Momentum building: 31% of hospitals and practices have piloted or deployed AI documentation tools at appreciable levels in 2025, with adoption expected to grow sharply in 2026.

Workforce insights: Clinicians report mixed outcomes on burnout, with only 11% noting early improvements in documentation time. Hospitals with specialty-specific rollouts show higher satisfaction.

Coding quality: While 51% of HIM specialists still see elevated correction rates, 1 in 5 report accuracy improvements tied to AI-assisted coding tools.

ROI horizon: Only 8% of adopters reached positive ROI within the first year, but most expect returns within 24-30 months as workflows mature and training improves.

Governance opportunity: Just 10% of organizations currently have formal AI oversight boards, leaving significant room for leadership to shape effective, safe adoption.

"Despite uneven early results, the trajectory is clear," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book. "Hospitals piloting responsibly with strong governance, transparent vendor reporting, and specialty-specific strategies are already uncovering pathways to long-term value. The real story of 2025 is that frontline feedback is lighting the way toward more sustainable, clinician-friendly AI adoption."

About Black Book Research
Since 2010, Black Book Research has conducted independent, vendor-agnostic polling across healthcare technology and services. With over 3.5million healthcare professionals participating globally, Black Book provides objective intelligence free from vendor influence, affiliations, or financial ties.

Download complimentary healthcare industry reports at www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

Contact Information

Press Office
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com
8008637590

.

SOURCE: Black Book Research



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ai-clinical-documentation-adoption-surges-but-roi-hinges-on-governanc-1064012

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
