Avtar Sehmbi: The Rise Of The Cyber-Savvy CEO

Avtar Sehmbi highlights why today's CEO must view cybersecurity as a board-level growth driver, one that now defines market access, partner trust, and enterprise value.

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2025 / The Cyber-Savvy CEO in the Age of AI

From regulation to investor confidence, cybersecurity now defines market access and competitive standing. AI heightens both the opportunities and the risks, forcing boards and CEOs to rethink resilience as a condition of growth.

We have, over the years, witnessed how cybersecurity has shifted from a technical safeguard to a board-level growth agenda. What may once have been seen as a compliance cost has now become a core driver of trust, revenue, and resilience.

The rise of artificial intelligence has only accelerated this shift. AI enables predictive defense, faster detection, and real-time response. It also empowers attackers to scale threats, mimic human behavior, and exploit vulnerabilities with unprecedented precision. For CEOs, this means cyber is no longer simply a technology issue. It is a strategic lever that determines who can compete, who can partner, and ultimately, who can grow.

Cyber As Strategy, Not Overhead

In today's economy, security is no longer relegated to IT backrooms. It now influences deal outcomes, investor confidence, market access, and customer loyalty. Enterprises that understand this are already outpacing peers, not because they spend more, but because they embed security into strategy.

Artificial intelligence reinforces this trend. Predictive analytics and AI-driven monitoring can spot anomalies that humans miss, but the same technologies are being used by adversaries to launch faster, more complex attacks. CEOs must therefore treat cybersecurity as a dual imperative: harnessing AI for advantage while defending against its misuse.

Trust As The New Currency

Customers today, whether in banking, telecoms, retail, or energy, expect their data to be private, transactions reliable, and platforms always available. Meeting those expectations accelerates digital adoption, increases retention, and unlocks growth.

I've seen deals succeed or collapse based on how confidently a company could evidence its cyber posture. Especially in regulated industries, enterprise buyers demand detailed answers on how data is stored, transmitted, and protected. In product launches, embedding security and AI-driven resilience from day one is the difference between scalable success and stalled adoption.

Security As Market Entry

In government and public sector programs I worked on at scale, security certifications were not optional. They were the price of entry.

That same model has crossed into the private sector. Digital ecosystems increasingly make cybersecurity compliance a condition of participation. Third-party access, data sharing, and API integration now routinely require adherence to zero-trust models and internationally recognized frameworks.

The Revenue Impact Of Cyber

When done well, cybersecurity delivers measurable upside in at least five dimensions:

Customer Confidence - Enhances acquisition, loyalty, and lifetime value. Operational Resilience - Protects continuity and regulatory standing. Intellectual Property Protection - Safeguards algorithms, designs, and competitive edge. Secure Data Monetization - Enables new revenue streams through analytics, personalization, and responsible AI use. Partner-of-Choice Advantage - Determines who others trust to integrate and scale with.

Far from a cost, these benefits directly influence margin, market share, and valuation.

Culture And Talent As Catalysts

High-performing firms don't silo cybersecurity in a technical function. They embed it across product teams, procurement, engineering, legal, and even marketing. Security is built into leadership development and onboarding, not reserved for specialists.

I've seen organizations treat cyber literacy as essential for everyone, from developers to dealmakers. Increasingly, this includes AI literacy too, understanding both the opportunities for automation and personalization, and the risks of bias, misuse, or attack. Cyber and AI are converging, and leaders must ensure talent strategies reflect that.

What Boards And CEOs Must Do

For boards and CEOs, cyber strategy should be reframed around four imperatives:

Link cyber investments to commercial KPIs, not just compliance metrics.

Make resilience a prerequisite for new products and market entry.

Embed cyber and AI expertise into all strategic planning forums.

Maintain active board oversight that ties security to enterprise risk and growth.

Enter The Cyber-Savvy CEO in the Age of AI

This is why we now speak of the "cyber CEO." Leaders can no longer afford to treat security as a line item buried in technology budgets. They must understand how it shapes growth, investor trust, and enterprise value.

Today, cybersecurity shows up in investor disclosures, procurement conditions, and sales negotiations. CEOs who embrace this reality shorten deal cycles, protect brand equity, and become partners of choice in digital ecosystems. Leaders who combine cyber resilience with responsible AI adoption are the ones setting the pace for the next era of competitive advantage.

Avtar Sehmbi is a global CxO and a Forbes Technology Council and Fast Company Executive Board Member.

