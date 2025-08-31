Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX:CS) (ASX:CSC) reports today that sulphide copper production is temporarily impacted due to a motor failure in the ball mill at the Mantoverde mine in Chile.

On August 24th, the Mantoverde site experienced a failure of one of its two ball mill electrical drive motors. Over the next few days, the team on site replaced the damaged motor with the spare in order to return to full capacity. However, on August 30th, the site experienced a failure of the second ball mill drive motor. Without an additional spare on site, this has resulted in a period of impacted production at Mantoverde.

We estimate repairs to the ball mill motor will take approximately four weeks. During this period, we expect that Mantoverde will continue to operate at approximately half capacity through bypassing the ball mill, an operating mode for which the circuit is configured and that our team has successfully executed previously. An opportunity exists to further mitigate the effects of the interruption by rescheduling plant maintenance that had been planned for later in September to coincide with the ball mill downtime. Our team will continue to identify and execute mitigation plans, investigate the root cause of the motor failure, and advance a replacement and repair strategy to return to full capacity.

At this time, based on an estimated four-week repair schedule while we continue to operate at half capacity during that period, we expect production to be impacted by 3,000 to 4,000 tonnes of copper in concentrate at Mantoverde. Capstone plans to provide further updates in due course.

ABOUT CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.

Capstone Copper Corp. is an Americas-focused copper mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. We own and operate the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, USA, the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico, the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile, and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine, located in the Atacama region, Chile. In addition, we own the fully permitted Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold project, located approximately 30 kilometres northeast of Mantoverde in the Atacama region, Chile, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties in the Americas.

Capstone Copper's strategy is to unlock transformational copper production growth while executing on cost and operational improvements through innovation, optimization and safe and responsible production throughout our portfolio of assets. We focus on profitability and disciplined capital allocation to surface stakeholder value. We are committed to creating a positive impact in the lives of our people and local communities, while delivering compelling returns to investors by responsibly producing copper to meet the world's growing needs.

