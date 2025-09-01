HONG KONG, Aug 30, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - GF Securities Co., Ltd. ('GF Securities')or the 'Company', together with its subsidiaries within the scope of its consolidated financial statements ('subsidiaries'), the 'Group') announced its interim results for 2025. In the first half of 2025, the Company proactively integrates into the national development, in-depth development of the 'Five Major Areas", sticking to its functional positioning, and actively serves the real economy for both quantity and quality. The Company achieved steady progress in all areas of the work with main operating indicators in the forefront of the industry. During the Report Period, total revenue and other income of the Company was RMB19,916 million and net profit attributable to owners of the Company was RMB6,470 million.As one of the first batch of pilot comprehensive management brokerages selected by the CSRC, GF Securities possesses licenses for a full range of services involved in four business segments, including investment banking, wealth management, trading and institution, and investment management. The Group has successively set up futures subsidiaries, public fund subsidiaries, private fund subsidiaries, alternative investment subsidiaries and asset management subsidiaries. With its unique value concept and pragmatic entrepreneurial style, the Company has built up a full-service chain with comprehensive layout and strong strength. In respect of regional development, the Company based in Greater Bay Area and serves the whole country, connecting domestically and internationally, forges a leading national brokerage with a long-term vision and an open mind. Against this backdrop, the Company has maintained main operating indicators ranking among the top securities companies in China for many consecutive years.Steady Operations as the Core, Balanced Growth Across the Four Major Business SegmentsGF Securities has a complete business system and a balanced business structure. During the Reporting Period, all four of the Company's business segments both achieved steady growth.The Transformation of Wealth Management continues to advance deeply. The Company equipped with excellent financial product research, sales capabilities and professional asset allocation capabilities and more than 4,600 securities investment consultants, ranking No. 2 in the industry (in terms of parent company caliber). The Company is committed to providing precise wealth management services for different types of customers. It has become a first-class trustworthy wealth management institution. As of the end of June 2025, the total balance of financial products sold by Company on a commission basis exceeded RMB300.0 billion, representing an increase of approximately 14.13% as compared to the end of last year; the balance of margin financing and securities lending of the Company was RMB103.638 billion, with a market share of 5.60%. From January to June 2025, the turnover of the Company's SSE and SZSE stock and funds amounted to RMB15.14 trillion (bilateral statistics), representing a year-on-year increase of 62.12%.The Investment Banking business maintained its steady and robust development. During the Reporting Period, the Company completed 5 A share equity financing projects with a lead underwritten amount of RMB15.622 billion; and completed 2 listings on the NEEQ. Meanwhile, the Company completed 11 overseas equity financing projects which were Hong Kong IPO projects, with an issue size of HK$42.773 billion, and its equity financing business in Hong Kong ranked fourth among Chinese-based securities companies in terms of the total issuance size of IPOs and refinancing projects equally distributed among all underwriters (Source: Bloomberg, Statistics of the Company). In respect of debt financing, the Company acted as the lead underwriter for 419 tranches of bonds, with a lead underwritten amount of RMB153.721 billion. In respect of Chinese offshore bond business, 29 bonds were issued with an underwritten amount of US$49.865 billion. During the Reporting Period, the Company completed three projects in major asset restructuring and financial advisory business that had industry and regional influence, and the transactions in which the Company acted as listed company's independent financial advisor involved a total transaction amount of approximately RMB2.272 billion; and won the award of the 2025 New Fortune Best M&A Investment Bank.The Investment Management business maintained its leading position. In the first half of 2025, the Group carries out public fund management business through its non-wholly owned subsidiary, GF Fund, and investee company, E Fund, collectively managed over RMB3,600 billion in the public funds assets. They ranked third and first respectively in the industry in terms of the size of public funds under management excluding monetary funds, respectively (Source: Wind, Statistics of the Company). The specific asset management schemes under the wholly-owned subsidiary GF Asset Management increased by 39.49% compared to the end of 2024. Another wholly-owned subsidiary, GF Futures, managed 63 asset management schemes with a total asset under management of RMB15.856 billion. The wholly-owned private fund subsidiary GF Xinde focused on such industries as AI, robotics, biomedicine, intelligent manufacturing, new energy and corporate services. As of the end of June 2025, its paid-in funds under management reached approximately RMB19.5 billion. Overseas, the Group's wholly-owned subsidiary GFHK was one of the first batch of financial institutions in Hong Kong with the PRC background granted with RQFII qualification. Its subsidiary GF Investments (Hong Kong) managed four equity investment fund products focusing on high-end manufacturing, TMT, big consumption and biomedical industries. Several investment projects have exited by way of mergers and acquisitions or been listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong, the United States and other regions.The Trading and Institutional Services business demonstrated steady improvement. As a primary dealer of OTC derivatives business, the market making business of the Company continued to be in the first echelon, and officially launched the market-making business in the STAR Market and the BSE. During the Reporting Period, providing market-making services for more than 900 funds and all ETF options of the SSE and SZSE, market-making services for CSI 300 stock index options and CSI 1000 stock index options of the China Financial Futures Exchange, as well as market-making services for 2 STAR Market-listed companies, 1 BSE-listed company, and 40 NEEQ companies. During the Reporting Period, the Company issued 51,508 private equity products through the China Securities Inter-agency Quotation System and OTC market, with a total amount of RMB501.180 billion, and the scale of FICC investment business continued to grow with multiple strategies. As of the end of June 2025, 3,707 products were under the custody of the Company and fund operation outsourcing services were provided for 4,380 products. The wholly-owned subsidiary GF Qianhe focused on hard technology, AI+, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, special opportunity investment and other major fields, with a total of 330 projects invested.Investor-First Strategy, Enhancing Integrated Financial ServicesGF Securities insists on being investor-oriented, and continues to improve the quality and efficiency of services to different customer groups such as individual investors, institutional investors, and corporate customers by honing its comprehensive financial service capabilities with the full life cycle across the entire business chain, and rewards investors with outstanding results.In respect of individual investors, the Company adhered to a 'customer-centric' business philosophy and unswervingly accelerated its transformation into a buy-side investment adviser while strengthened its diversified asset allocation capabilities. During the Reporting Period, the Company closely followed its main tone for high-quality development and its digitalization and platform based strategies. It focused on the key development direction for 'high-quality customer base and efficient online operation' of the wealth brokerage business, seized any market opportunities to capture the customers' needs, and continued to consolidate its customer base and standardize operations; and continued to diversify its product supply system and transaction supporting tools, so as to improve the integrated service system for institutional customers to enhance customer experience. The Company also comprehensively developed its artificial intelligence service functions, coordinated to promote the application and empowerment of the AI-enabled wealth brokerage model, and continued to enhance the comprehensive capacity of serving residents' wealth management.In respect of institutional clients, the outstanding research capacity of the Company enjoys a high reputation in the industry and received numerous honors. It has won awards from mainstream organizations and ranked among the top: Best Analyst of Securities Times, Best Analyst of New Fortune, Golden Bull Award for China Securities Industry Analysts, etc. As of the end of June 2025, the Group's equity research covered 28 industries and 997 A-share listed companies in Mainland China, and 207 overseas listed companies.During the Reporting Period, the Company actively promoted the adoption of digital intelligence in research business, further explored AI applications in intelligent investment and research functions, establishing a multi-platform, multi-channel and multi-dimensional customer service system by leveraging the GF research portal and mini programs. At the same time, concentrating on the main theme of Chinese-style modernization and focusing on the development of new quality productive forces, the Company successfully organized large-scale investment strategy conferences such as the 'AI+ Industry Forum' and 'Dialogue with Leadership', establishing a platform for exchanges between listed companies and institutional investors.In respect of corporate clients, the Company focused on serving the high-quality development of the real economy, strengthened industrial resources accumulation and professional capabilities building in key sectors, and endeavored to develop into an industrial investment bank and a technology investment bank. As of the end of June 2025, the Company sponsored a total of 47 companies listed on the market as the lead brokerage, of which 82.98% were 'specialized, sophisticated, distinctive and innovative' enterprises. Meanwhile, the Company accurately served the national strategies, such as scientific and technological innovation, green and low carbon, and made continuous breakthroughs in the innovation of bond products. During the Reporting Period, the Company acted as the lead underwriter for 66 tranches of various science and technology innovation bonds with an underwritten amount of RMB25.663 billion; acted as the lead underwriter for 11 tranches of various low-carbon transformation and green bonds with an underwritten amount of RMB3.850 billion; and acted as the lead underwriter for 4 tranches of rural revitalization bonds with an underwritten amount of RMB1.4 billion. In respect of Chinese offshore bond business, 29 bonds were issued with an underwritten amount of US$49.865 billion.Moreover, the industrial research institute of the Company continued to build the ecosystem of production, learning, research, investment and financing, focused on the key racing tracks to deepen the building of industrial ecosystem, empowered the development of various business segments of the Company, and provided various research consulting services to support policy formulation and industrial planning of governments at all levels. The Company also deepened the connection with key scientific research academic institutions, scientist groups, professional equity investment institutions, enterprises of various sectors and government departments, and established a cooperation mechanism for transforming scientific research results and coordinating industrial incubation, playing the role of a bridge in process of empowering technology with finance and transforming into productivity.Anchor in Regional Development, Deliver Full Life Cycle Financial ServicesThe Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is one of the four major bay areas in the world with the highest degree of opening-up and the most resilient market economy in China, playing an important strategic position in the overall development of the country. GF Securities has fully supported the implementation of major national regional strategies by being deeply rooted in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the forefront of China's reform and opening-up, enriched customer foundation, and facilitated technology, capital and virtuous industry circles.As a professional capital market institution growing up in the Greater Bay Area, the Company has advantages in industrial research and capital operation, actively explores a new model of industry-finance integration and supports the transformation and upgrading of regional economies and industries by deepening the integration of local industry and capital and building industrial fund in various forms; gives full play to the role of capital market in value discovery and resource allocation, and realizes financial services in industries with the full life cycle by building industrial clusters through direct financing.At the end of June 2025, the Company had 356 branches and business departments nationwide, with a presence in 31 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions across the PRC. Its total number of business outlets in the nine cities of the Pearl River Delta in the Guangdong-Hong Kong Macao Greater Bay Area ranked No. 1 in the industry. The extensive market provided wide market reach for the Company's business development and laid important support for customer accumulation and service.On the front of main operating development, GF Securities has adopted a strategy deeply rooted in regional development, reinforcing its foundation through steady and sustainable growth. During the Reporting Period, the Company actively fulfilled its role as a 'service provider' for direct financing and a 'gatekeeper' for the capital market. It deepened business cultivation in key areas, consolidated its market position and competitiveness in the Greater Bay Area, and expanded its presence in key areas within the Yangtze River Delta region. It continued to advance an integrated domestic and international strategy, improved mechanisms for cross-border talent development and collaboration, and enhanced the efficiency of cross-border operations as well as overall service capabilities to effectively support Chinese enterprises in their overseas expansion. Centering its strategy around the guidance of national industrial, financial, and regional development policies, the Company held the AI-themed merger and acquisition forum of the Guangdong Capital Market M&A Alliance, and endeavored to set up a merger and acquisition business ecosystem to provide customers with multi-level and all-round comprehensive services, promoting the orderly circulation of assets and capital.2025 marks not only the concluding year of the 14th Five-Year Plan, but also a pivotal starting point for laying the groundwork of the 15th Five-Year Plan. GF Securities will adhere to the main line of high-quality development, actively integrating into China's overall development, and focusing its efforts on implementing the financial 'Five Major Areas'. The Company will continue to solidify its outstanding location advantage in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and beyond, deploying long-term strategies with elevated standards and strengthening its core businesses'contributing to the high-quality economic and social development.Source: GF SecuritiesCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.