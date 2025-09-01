Strategic communications consultancy New Narrative (N/N) has marked the next stage in its international expansion with the appointment of Rashmi Jolly as Principal, Middle East.

Based in Dubai, Jolly will serve our growing base of financial and professional clients throughout the Middle East and Africa. Her appointment follows the opening of our London office in 2023 and underscores the firm's commitment to helping our clients grow across dynamic markets like the UAE, a global financial hub attracting unprecedented capital flows.

Jolly brings over 20 years of experience from leading organizations in New York, London, Shanghai, Singapore, Zurich and Dubai. She has worked in sales trading at Goldman Sachs, payments innovation at Mastercard, thought leadership at the Economist Intelligence Unit and journalism at The Wall Street Journal. Most recently, she created transformational products, customer experiences and AI solutions for Bain Company. Her work has won global PR awards, influenced European legislation and forged government partnerships.

"In today's fast-changing environment, it is imperative that companies in the UAE elevate their thought leadership, excel at customer-centricity and create magnetic brands to stand out," said Jolly. "I'm excited to bring New Narrative's global industry expertise, data-driven strategies and deep editorial skills to the market to amplify our clients' presence and impact."

New Narrative drives client growth by integrating customer-centricity, authenticity and data-driven insights into corporate communications strategies. Its services span marketing, branding, investor relations, customer experience, custom research, and thought leadership campaigns on vital topics like sustainability, artificial intelligence and investment strategies.

"This is a natural step for New Narrative, and with Rashmi's innovation mindset and broad experience, she's a perfect fit," said Joseph Chaney, a partner and co-founder of the New Narrative Group. "Her leadership will strengthen our ability to serve clients in this rapidly evolving region and across our other global hubs."

About New Narrative

New Narrative is a strategic communications consultancy that empowers the world's leading enterprises to engage discerning audiences with authoritative insights that drive vital commercial, investment and policy decisions.

The company is headquartered in Hong Kong and has operations across Singapore, London, New York and Dubai.

